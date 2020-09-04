Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Soul Sailing

Photos of Tillamook River rest area, Tillamook, OR. by Cynthia Guenther Richardson

I am taking a small break today from the blog and may take a day off next week if the ocean calls me. But I offer this poem from 2017 and an uploaded audio of my reading. (In the future I might try more recordings; I sure miss face-to-face poetry and other public readings.)

I hope you find a phrase or two to uplift or enjoy today. Please have a safe Labor Day, US readers.

That light is captured by treetops again.

It shakes free its magic and onto me.

I slide into a leafy river afternoon;

earth refines its song, music for living.

What is this tugging

at the corners of my soul?

It becomes a broad sail shining so I go,

passing by smallest creatures that

know me by my name and I, theirs.

This is easy falling in love,

sun riding wind caressing earth,

more sparks from the universe.

Everything is in this balance.

Whatever has been, shall be sacred,

revealed in cathedrals of earth.

So tell me: why do we hurt each other?

Do the skies wound mountains,

or mountains defy their forests,

rivers bleed cradling lands or

lands shun bits of stones hidden deep?

We claim the same privilege of life;

it seeks not to rend, never to ruin us.

Forget not how the Giver loves;

hold back no small act of honor.

Find the root and its branches;

they anchor us one to another.

This I recall by glossy waters,

by the greenness of things.

There, light is captured by treetops again.

It shakes free its magic onto me.

I slide, reach inside a bloom of sun

sheltering a summer sky, soul gliding

like hope to truth, heart to heart.