Wednesday’s Words/Short Story: Ms. Regina’s House on the Corner

Tanya and her mother read the column in the Obituaries section and they released a gasp in concert. The deceased lived five houses down the block. It was true they hadn’t seen her watering her flowers for months–some hired hand now did that task. They calculated she was 85 when she drew her last breath. Gone from the neighborhood. The entire planet.

Regina Ludlum had been the Headmistress of the Moss Highland Girls’ School for four decades. Tanya’s sister, Melanie, had attended years K-8 but she had not. Her mother came to prefer their good public schools rather than the parochial system, and at last won the argument with their father.

Mel had congratulated her on such good fortune. “You won’t endure the pressures for perfection, or all the knee bending, and the reverence for snotty staff. Though you kinda have to hand it to Ms. Regina,” she said, giving Tanya a “high five.”

Ms. Regina– she wanted to be addressed that way; her family’s origins were Southern, others thought–was legendary for her intellectual prowess as well as vast organizational skills. She was also a good fund raiser twice a year. Many wondered why she’d ended up in such a small city, but she had the inheritance of her great uncle’s house. Her family heard this had brought her from Italy where she was studying some arcane art like gold leaf restoration in ancient buildings and exquisite crumbling homes.

Regina Ludlum was possessed of a quirky beauty defined by a loping, lanky grace; delicately shaped hands that nevertheless seemed a bit large; and bright eyes crowned by the most dramatically arching eyebrows ever seen. Her dark hair swung at chin length, neatly cut, and it framed her features perfectly, kept the emphasis on high forehead and penetrating gazes. Even when it turned white and her facial lines drooped, it all suited her.

Ms. Regina’s presence was quietly imposing. Poised, entirely civil. Her capabilities were never questioned, and her students’ competence reflected her successful methods of direction. But it seemed no one knew her well, at least not at school and not in the neighborhood. She remained pleasant but reserved, enough so that a mere “hello” seemed sometimes too friendly a gesture toward her–she’d give a quick nod and smile wanly. Or, if she was feeling generous, raise a palm in greeting, then keep on her way.

Tanya waited for news of her house sale, for it was this that had long drawn her. The ancient uncle who had owned it had passed when she was only four so it was just Regina Ludlum’s domain in her mind. When estate sale signs were placed along the sidewalk and at two corners, she was eager to discover all she’d longed to see.

Her mother said there was something inherently disrespectful, even distasteful about such a thing. All that gawking and buying of another’s personal property by an acquisitive public… but Tanya waved off her remarks. Her mother knew she was going to be an artist and was fascinated by architecture. Plus, she was now eighteen, fully capable of consideration of others’ property. And she wasn’t going to buy one thing.

She also knew her mother would be at her for detailed information when she returned. Even if she was too self-righteous and polite to admit at the family table. They’d go fall shopping, have lunch tomorrow, maybe, and she’d give her a full report.

The Ludlow place was a large two story home, easily over a hundred years old, and painted a pale yellow with white trim. It offered a pretty covered veranda with overflowing flowerpots still hanging. Several people were already entering. The heavy carved door with beveled glass opened to a living room with a side staircase which was steep and fashioned of polished but worn original wood. Small stained glass windows welcomed rich autumn light at each landing. There were other stained or leaded glass windows atop or alongside regular ones. The light was dimmer in these areas; there was a huge chestnut tree as well as a big leaf maple out front.

Tanya wandered further in the living room, not unlike their own but much bigger, with a deeper fireplace and brick hearth, which displayed an array of large figurines. There were statues that came up to her knees or higher, some classical in design, she guessed. Women, perhaps of marble or alabaster–one in a flowing Grecian gown, one a glowing white nude; an impressive, riderless brass horse with a front leg raised and head up; a ceramic stylized bird that looked like a blue heron with an Asian flair to it. Tanya’s fingertips grazed them each lightly, and as she went on she wondered where they came from. Europe? Did Ms. Regina travel often?

In the expansive dining room there was the usual, if one’s usual included bone china, crystal stemware, a silver set snug in a velvet-lined case, pale green and blue glass vases of elegant design, serving dishes of sliver. And then pitchers–five total, three of which were more rustic pottery. Tanya wondered if those were for iced tea, while two clear lovely glass ones for fresh lemonade or chilled water. Or vice versa. And with whom did Ms. Regina use all these items? It was so big you could well seat fourteen at the table.

The large spaces were empty of much feeling; she wasn’t even sure what it should be filled with. Maybe a lingering energy of laughter, high spirited conversations… Did she have many visitors? It was possible, of course; no one watched her house day in and out. Maybe she was tired of dealing with so many people at the end of each school day; it was a tiring job, she suspected. But Tanya thought about the possibility, and it made her smile: Ms. Regina chatting away on many topics. And cold drinks and pastries on the fancy veranda.

She had never seen or heard Ms. Regina and a large outdoor gathering all those years. Not that she should have. Tanya was busy with her own life, too. Oh, she had seen her come and go. to work or a store, but only a glimpse was caught as she parked her shiny black Buick in a double garage at the end of the curving drive. Then she entered the side door, Tanya had noted. There was a gigantic back yard, however; the house and its plot took up a third of the block.

Now the kitchen doorway swung open and she moved on. It had been updated with high end appliances, two rectangular skylights, a huge quartz-topped island with matching counters and refinished wood cupboards. Tanya moved to the side. More bodies crowded in and examined everything, exclaiming over this and that brand and culinary tool. There was a bookshelf with more than a dozen cookbooks featuring recipes from around the world. It was clear Ms. Regina knew how to cook with skill and flair. There was so much light there it felt friendlier than the rest of the house so far. At the back wall, overlooking the expansive yard, was banquette seating with cushions adorned by a fabric design with copious green vines against rich ivory.

Tanya extricated herself from the crowd that had started to bunch inside the place. She stepped down the stairs and into the deep, wide yard. Cypress trees–were those Italian?- she’d ask her father– lined the back and side boundaries. The lawn expanse was so green and flowery she felt stunned by its beauty. Birds twittered, blooms bobbed their heads as bees darted about. There also flourished a small patch of vegetables–pumpkins grew fat and bright–by the garage. There was a darkened mossy stone bench at each side (an old man was half-slumped on one, peering into sun dappled shadow, his nice hat in hand). And a teal-colored metal cafe table with floral umbrella and four chairs in a corner–and was that an arched trellis covered in twisty vines set at the back? A fountain burbled just beyond trellis. Tanya found herself there, looking back toward the stately house, entirely entranced.

This had to have been where Ms. Regina spent much of her time. Who wouldn’t? It felt a special place. Her family’s own back yard was much smaller with an aging trampoline in one corner and a charred fire pit in another; their flagstone patio was outfitted with worn outdoor furniture and a big gas grill–that was all. But this–this was lovely, expertly tended yet welcoming, a perfect combination. Attention had been lavished on it, the array of colors and deft touches were what the senses longed to claim. Serenity. Ms. Regina outside on her knees, trowel in hand, wide brimmed sunhat a canopy for her attractive face–this must have been her joy and relaxation for many years. It suited Tanya’s idea of her–the gentlewoman tending her plants, considerately and with expert action, as she had tended her school. But she imagined, too, too often alone.

But where was the woman beyond the gardening? She had heard there had been a baby grand piano in the house but it was gone, if so, carted off by some gifted child’s family. She’d expected to see more books and records already–though there were paintings leaned against the walls not looked at yet. She had hoped to find more clues than pretty objects and greenery.

Tanya left the resting gentleman in the garden and the others trickling out, and once inside she climbed the steps to the second floor. Four big bedrooms, three smallish bathrooms. The first two were empty except for expensive and heavy bed frames and dressers for sale, one frame leaned against the wall. Most had “SOLD” stickers already. The next room held a shelf with several bells on it, a good desk had six fine music boxes with inlaid or carved lids; Tanya gently opened each one to hear tinkling melodies. They were very expensive. There were small prints of birds, butterflies and plants, like botanical illustrations–and bed clothing folded in zippered plastic cubes on the vast bed. A gorgeous pen and ink drawing of the very house in a tarnished silver frame. But no portraits of loved ones–they might have been collected for relatives, wherever they were. There also was a rich but worn Persian wool rug, a closet with several woolen coast and a couple of rain coats that looked well kept. She then noted stacks of poetry books on a side table, and it made her inexplicably clap her hands.

This must have been her room, Tanya thought, and sat on the deep rose colored quilt that covered the bed. She was suddenly filled with the hugeness of the house, the life lived there so quietly, smartly. Alone. Melancholy crept into her chest and her eyes swept over the room, then she left it to glance in the sparkling bathrooms with heavy claw foot tubs and high windows, then stopped at the last bedroom across the hall.

And she pressed her fingers to her mouth.

What greeted her from the door looked like a wedding dress with a long veil. The lace and stain were so old and yellowing–she was afraid to touch it. Meticulous bead work adorned the bodice of the dress. There sat a limp cloth rose above the neck. The scalloped hem was stiff with fancy lacework. The leaf-and pearl-decorated veil was topped by a headpiece that seemed like a small hat which mimicked a crown.

Ornate, flowing and sumptuous–this was a wedding dress of someone who desired her wedding to be always remembered. Someone who was in love and had to be clothed in such finery that it would lavishly emphasize all-encompassing love.

She held the fabric to her nose a moment and breathed it all in, smelled a faint waft of cedar that must have helped protect it inside a hidden bag in the dark corner of a closet. It filled her with an ache, a warmth, and echoes of fervent, lost words. It was the dress of deep commitment, a promise of a future of joy.

And loss of both, somehow.

Tanya began to back out of the room, slowly. She wanted to close the door and secret the dress away, but she guessed dress and veil were also for sale; she didn’t look. It felt a betrayal to let them hang there, be touched by so many, then sold off. She thought for a moment that she needed to own it and keep it safe, but even that felt wrong. It was Ms. Regina’s, she was sure of that, and it had been meant to stay hers. To reflect pride, expectancy, excitement–and then perhaps great sadness. But it was not for Tanya to say, and Ms. Regina was long gone. As she turned, tears escaped so she wiped them away. Anyone would think she had lost her wits in the old house of these things once gotten and treasured, then so easily let go in the end Sold off as if nothing.

Gawkers, as he mother had called them, were filling the stairwell now and Tanya began to understand the term. Was she one of them?

As Tanya rounded the landings and pushed her way downstairs, the shoppers gathered with purchases at the table set up for business. She looked about then. Was there not one thing she should keep of Ms. Regina’s? But all she felt was the need to leave.

She walked around the three quarter veranda and there he was, the old man in a perfectly fitted, grey three-piece suit, his hat now set upon a thatch of white hair. He sat on a rattan and cushioned armchair. She approached him, leaned against the banister. He looked up, bloodshot eyes blinking at her, and offered a slightly crooked smile. She smiled in return and took a in deep breath of cool air.

“You knew–” she began.

“Yes, I knew her,” he said, the gravelly voice low and well enunciated. “Did you find anything of interest?”

She hesitated. “Well, I found a wedding dress.”

He took his hat off, smoothed back the thinning hair, then placed it on his lap, just so. His gaze stayed on the hat. “Yes, that dress…”

“It was for her…now wait, was it your…”

He looked up, held her eyes with his pale blue ones. “Yes. Back when we were fresh, full of the dickens and love. Right out of college, we were.”

Tanya half-sat on the banister as anxiety rippled inside. She didn’t want him to feel badly–or maybe fall apart–as he rested in the breezy September morning. The barest scent of winter chased after autumn leaves in the side yard so that they knew more change was coming. They would each go to their own homes after this. What could she say to him, how could she comfort him? She was eighteen; he had been alive so long. When she didn’t speak, he continued.

“You don’t mind me telling you, do you? I saw you in the garden–maybe you knew her, too.”

She nodded. “Yes. I mean, no, it’s okay. I liked her.”

“We were married for eight years, that was in Boston. Then I got a job offer in Los Angeles–I was a lawyer, got a big opportunity.” He rubbed his forehead with the heel of a palm, studied the floorboards. “She was an art historian back then…and didn’t want to leave her work. She taught and worked in the museum. See, it was the east coast, smaller and nicer than L.A. She said, ‘A faster lifestyle, those glitzy people, must it be your work first and last?’ That’s what she said to me over and over…”

The wind gusted; a flurry of dry leaves rose and fell. People were coming out, going in the front door as they talked of real matters. Tanya wanted to touch his hand but refrained.

He re-creased the top of his hat, patted it. “That was that, miss. It was hard. Unusual those days, people leaving a marriage was unheard of. In point of fact she was ostracized for not going with me, not being the dutiful wife. But we left each other for things we deeply believed in. Still, I often have asked myself: for what?”

He brought his gaze to Tanya; so much was there that she looked away.The man stood, held out his arms to the seen and unseen world with a weariness, then dropped them with a slap against his thighs. Tanya felt as if she was listening to a confession and it was making her a little embarrassed, but his honesty was so real. So it didn’t, not really. She took a step closer but not too close so her concern might make him think she found him to be some dotty old guy. Because she knew he wasn’t.

“Time slipped by so fast. My career was a great one; hers changed but it was fulfilling, too. After a long time we no longer updated each other. On my sixty-fifth birthday, she sent a last card. And now…”

He leaned with one hand on the banister, but she could see his legs were weakening and she grasped his forearm.

“I remarried a gal for a minute, but it was nothing, nothing, ” he said and shook his head.

Tanya feared he might be weeping but he wasn’t. He had closed his eyes and squeezed them tight. Then he stood and placed the hat on his lion’s hair with a sharp pat.

He held out a hand to her and gave her a genuine smile. “That’s the story, at least in part. And I am Martin Ludlow, please excuse my manners.”

Her jaw dropped a bit and then she got hold of herself. She took and felt the warmth in the hard, lined palm. All the life lived and still left there.

“Tanya Oppenheimer. I live right down the block.”

“Not a student of Regina’s?”

“No, an admirer from afar. She… inspired me even though I didn’t know her much at all.”

“Like me, then, inspired mostly from afar,” he said. “Very glad to meet you–thank you for listening to my revelations. Best wishes for a good, long life, Miss Oppenheimer.”

Then he bent over and grabbed a small bag and gave it to her. With a turn on his heel, he left it all. He clomped down the stairs and strode off, a bit hunched in shoulders but head held up. When he reached his silvery car, a driver popped out and rushed to his side then opened a back door. Martin Ludlow stooped just enough to get in and the door was closed.

He was once and for all gone.

Tanya lingered a bit before going home, wondering over things. Regina Ludlow. She had kept his name. They had both kept each other in their deepest hearts. Two aging persons, still in love. But maybe they got what they needed. And maybe not, she surmised as she dawdled along the sidewalk. But she felt relieved the home had finally been visited.

It was only when she could no longer see the lot and house that she thought to open the bag. It was the pen and ink drawing: Ms. Regina’s on the corner.