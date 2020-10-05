Monday’s Meander: Astoria’s Charms… with Smoke

We visited Cannon Beach at the Pacific Ocean, then took 101 north to Astoria, at the northwest top of Oregon. Views leading into the city were a bit eerie though oddly mesmerizing to me. A foggy haze mingled with light smoke from California and Oregon fires still burning south of us. These scenes feel painterly to me, and different than what I usually am able to photograph.

I always enjoy this deep water port town and the oldest town in Oregon, it was established in 1811. It grew along the south banks of the mighty Columbia River which opens up to the Pacific. Named for John Jacob Astor, the entrepreneur, his fur company was established here. I always meditate on the power of a huge volume of fresh water meeting an amazing vastness of salt water–a melding of two potent forces. Fishing and canneries were prominent businesses; a last cannery was closed by 1980. Fishing, however, remains important to the economy, as well as tourism.

Below, entering the city from the south side and its smoky, almost vintage, coloration as dusk fell. And the Columbia was surprisingly, perhaps deceptively, peaceful.

Although the city is interesting–it boasts several historical museums, a bustling arts scene and good restaurants, about which I’ve posted before–I concentrated on Columbia River scenes as we walked by railway tracks. The faint smoke in the atmosphere–not too discernable to the nose– gives an added yellow-orange tinge here and there. A moody series of views.





This man arrived in his bright boat at the dock and got off with his dog. They then had a game of catch the stick thrown in the water–a pleasant scene to witness! You can see here and in other shots the Astoria-Megler bridge that connects our two states, and which we have taken a few times to visit a few of Washington’s coastal areas. (It is different and less accessible much of the coastline.)

According to Wikipedia: “Opened 54 years ago in 1966, it is the longest continuous truss bridge in North America.”

Hard-to-see seals on long docks farther out by ships were a raucous bunch!

It was a good end of another day out and about–hope you enjoyed it, as well! See you at “Wednesday’s Words” post.