For wind which carries rain and sun on its breath,
and secret messages from sea and valley
I give thanks.
For trees and ferns in green garments
which dance, shelter and bend,
which break, fall and sustain
I give thanks.
For fragrant trails hewn of rock and dirt
so feet can trod up the mountain
I give thanks.
For waters that race and slink,
that house fishes, stones and newts
I give thanks.
For shadow creatures passing by,
and bright flip of wings and tails
I give thanks.
For song of beak and river,
rhythm of hoof and paw,
ancient tales of the mountains
I give thanks.
For this seeking life that was half-lost
in forest magic of the Gorge
and rescued there again
I give thanks.
For my soul passing through
holy ways of the Creator,
this woman- a shard of the design,
one day joining sand, air-
I offer most humble thanks.
The picture of me on the crook of the tree is a tradition. Every autumn for 19 years I have hiked the trail to Bridal Veil Falls in the Columbia Gorge, where a heart attack felled me at age 51. Gratitude does not enough express what I feel every single day –and never more than when partaking of nature’s wonders. Anyone recovering from heart disease–please do not give up hope.
6 thoughts on “Friday’s Poem on Sunday: Return to the Falls”
For sharing this.. I give thanks, for I utterly enjoyed it! Grateful heart.. always!
Oh, such kind words and I thank you, somawrites… gratitude is the best way to live, yes? Best to you and yours.
Yes! and you’re welcome!
A lovely song of praise
Thank you, Derrick. 🙂
Thank you for following my blog.