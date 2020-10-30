in free verse, Northwest poetry, Photos with poetry, poetry, Uncategorized 43 Words

Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Abundance

Photo by Cynthia Guenther Richardson Copyright 2020

A scarcity of words

scatter then to now-

how much can be told

in small offerings,

like seeds cast

upon wind that may

take root elsewhere.

Simplicity,

the whisper of austerity,

reveals abundance.

So, too, with us.

I'm happy to hear from you! Tell me what you think.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s