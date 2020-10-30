Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Abundance

A scarcity of words
scatter then to now-
how much can be told
in small offerings,
like seeds cast
upon wind that may
take root elsewhere.
Simplicity,
the whisper of austerity,
reveals abundance.
So, too, with us.
A scarcity of words
scatter then to now-
how much can be told
in small offerings,
like seeds cast
upon wind that may
take root elsewhere.
Simplicity,
the whisper of austerity,
reveals abundance.
So, too, with us.
An imperturbable demeanor comes from perfect patience. Quiet minds cannot be perplexed or frightened, but go on in fortune and misfortune at their own private pace like a clock during a thunderstorm.—Robert Louis Stevenson
Jy is wat jy dink - nie wat jy dink jy is nie. Dit help soms om hardop te lag vir wat jy dink of dink jy is.
Exploring the World of Fiction
Photography Portfolio
Blogging about Life as it comes
The intersection of music and the garden as intertwined creative art forms
Travel and Wildlife Adventures
The sun is the great luminary of all life - Frank Lloyd Wright
Ramblings
My Photographs
Novel Writing
Jacqui Murray's
Ken Craft Poetry
Notes on Seeing, Reading & Writing, Living & Loving in The North
inspired by the colours of the land, sea and sky of Cornwall
Images of People Photoblog
A blog about living and writing.
A Storyteller's View
(Somewhat) Daily News from the World of Literary Nonfiction
Steve's body of work spans conflicts, vanishing cultures, ancient traditions and contemporary culture alike - yet always retains the human element.
Enlightenment Through Photography
What I've seen ... How it makes me feel ...
How do I know what I think until I see what I say? (E.M. Forster)
The latest news on WordPress.com and the WordPress community.