Meditative view of kayakers taking a pause before gliding down the waterway…though I didn’t go to the river (for once) today but to a Pacific Coast beach. I needed a time out from the cacophonous world. I had every intention of getting to my list of tasks and working on my Monday WP post this morning. But a twitch or two in body and mind emphasized a growing nervousness about this coming week as political fomentation increases by the hour.
So, when Marc was all set to go to the beach, it was easy to change my mind — despite a forecast of cloudy and chilly. No problem, it’s natural theater, the Pacific Ocean.
The past two weeks I’ve been getting in a lot of day trips with good walkabouts and satisfying (easy to moderate) hikes. By Wednesday I will have sorted out tons of new photos, and then will offer my usual “Monday’s Meander” post. Until then, keep your hats on and chins up–we have to ride these greater waves of discontent, cope with the pandemic and still maintain or create balance and cozy ways. One of mine is right here, writing and sharing a life like you fellow bloggers and readers.
There is still such beauty and wonder to find and savor. Take care out there.
4 thoughts on “Monday’s Meander: A Time Out”
Oh Cynthia, thank you for that picture – so familiar from days as a teenager as you were too, at Interlochen, – I, too, am doing everything I can today to distract myself from watching election results. Will go to bed and pray for a peaceful resolution, no matter how it may resolve.
Susan–yes…I needed that photo, and few people would know what that means to us. Thank you for reading and responding. I am with you regarding the distractions and prayers, as your well know…
May all go well today
Thank you.