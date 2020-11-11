Wednesday’s Word/Short Story: Benevolence

It happened that she was walking through Cutter’s Field close to her parents’ home place, one she had enjoyed as a child when a rainbow of wildflowers bloomed and she ran barefoot through swaths of swaying grasses. Her name was called out of nowhere, not the one that carried her steadfastly into adulthood, but the one a chosen few had used to remind her she was loved. Or at times by others to torture her–but it was hers, whichever cause to use it was at hand.

“Bunny?”

It was born on the October wind, a remnant of the past. She sensed it a ghost name even as she slowed, then spun around, anyway. No one in her current life knew she had been Bunny, and she’d have denied it, so absurd a nickname she’d had to bear too long. If also worn with some appreciation for the mantle of affection it brought. But she was in her old hometown and may not have managed to stay invisible.

The calling out tingled from ears to heart in a race to her mind. It felt much as the reason she’d been named it: a soft rabbit is a quiet creature, then suddenly can leap away so spritely then gone, invisible again in thicket of grass or bush. And, well, her sister had said, you have such a small, velvety face, Bree, then laughing though what she’d meant to say but never quite did was, Your skin is soft and beautiful on your cute bunny face, more lovely than mine. Bree knew what she meant, usually, but it was a fact that Esther was born beautiful and Bree was born…with a most pleasant, even elfin face. And born quite a bit smarter.

Esther often put bunny ears on Bree from behind, two fingers sticking up above her head. Many a picture had captured it, to Bree’s dismay. She was a circumspect child, and was on the way to becoming a poised albeit restrained young woman whose feelings ran far deeper than seen. The name stuck until Bunny nee Bree reached age 16, at which time she had put her foot down and ordered it to stop at Sunday dinner. There had been a were hard times that weekend and she’d suddenly had enough. But it was not done with entirely in school when some used it derisively . At home, her family reserved it for times like birthdays. She suffered it until she left home for good. That was fourteen years ago at age twenty-two.

So as she was walking across the untidy and lovely field one fall day, she was not expecting it. The air pulsed with intoxicating warmth saved for the tail end of fall, and earth’s scent and all it held rose to greet her. It certainly hadn’t been uttered by Esther, who also had left long ago for beaches of California. A deeper voice, she thought, but it was hard to say when the shimmying wind rustled and stole away sounds. She saw no one save their much older neighbor, Joe Harter, on his tractor farther afield.

It was only by chance she was there, visiting her father before moving 700 miles away from him– as he battled worsening health–to Chicago for her work as an interpreter. She had wondered when she might see him again if they didn’t have a good visit right then so she’d been there a week. He didn’t want to move with her, no; she was not to worry. This, after seeing him infrequently for years while working in in Europe. It was hard. But soon a trip home would be much shorter.

She would leave him tomorrow, and the walk was a last consoling act in which she indulged, as she had also so loved those fields and woods. A roundup of memories, a bittersweet and soothing walk with birds discoursing, wind dancing, open sky winking at her through the trees’ glimmering hues of autumn. She kept on, contented to look and listen and smell it all.

“Bunny!” The call was not loud but distinct and closer.

By then she’d reached the edge of the field and dashed to Bender’s Creek in Little Woods. She squatted in the leaves beside it, a hand trailing in a tiny waterfall as it rushed over rocks. But the faint voice rendered her immobile. She didn’t want to stand and verify who it was. She wanted to camouflage herself in shadowed greenery and dipping branches. Instead, she fell forward on her knees, bent close to the water and waited until that name disappeared with name caller.

But footsteps shuffled through the woods’ detritus. Each step quickened Bree’s pulse, and her features froze with cheeks stained bright as raspberries. Her dripping hand dampened her forehead, smoothed her hair back, then she rose and turned.

He stood a hundred yards away, among the birches, and in an instant it was that afternoon when many things were altered. A shock zigzagged through neural pathways but she stood taller, chin raised a little.

“Rollie.”

Saying that whisper of his name made it real; she then wished to pull it back or bury it deep in the ground. It was his step forward that breached an internal wall and so she turned down her senses, stilled her mind. And looked at him with a steady gaze.

He came closer with a limp although he crossed earth between them without hesitation, a hand reaching. She remained in place, words like vapor in her mouth, flooding her tongue so all she could do was part her lips to exhale muteness into burnished air. He stopped, uncertain, so took off and clutched his baseball cap. The more severe lines of his face were softened by a bristly half-shadow of reddish beard, and his head was cocked in a half-deferential tilt.

It seemed impossible they’d both materialize at that way, in that place; it was a fearsome and strange alchemy of time and space. But he was present in much the same way as he’d ever been: solid, unimpeachably good looking in a craggy way–which she and Esther had first named feral, repeating the odd word and giggling–and potentially dangerous or simply alert but charged by a wildness that lurked, rarely too visible. But he was smaller, even bent inward as if withdrawing. And that limp, an old injury, perhaps; he has been a person in perpetual motion. But Rollie was still present with the power of himself.

She spoke to break the tension or the spell, to make things easier. “Well, then. How is it you’re here?”

“My house–” he gestured toward the town, as if he thought she’d forgotten–“that is, my grandparents’. I inherited it, with Kevin.” He looked long at her. “Visiting–we were looking it over. My cousin said he saw you walking down Ames Road. Thought he was joking but wondered if you might be coming here.” He put his baseball cap back on, adjusted the bill neatly, regaining lost composure just enough. Taller then.

She watched as if from a distance, nodded agreeably.

“Can we talk, Bunny…”

It was said with such familiarity, still. But: he wanted to talk. She had no time for echoes of that past, Bunny’s past; it had been resoundingly empty of sound and far beyond hearing range, anyway, for a lifetime. She hadn’t even lived in the States for many years.

And then he leaned toward her a little as if trying to not seem so urgent. “Will you speak with me, Bree?”

“I can listen,” she offered and strode along the creek bank toward the sunniness of meadow beyond.

Rollie followed, startling a bevy of wings above, the crows objecting, but his lame leg caused a tennis shoe to catch on a rock. She slowed. Bree wanted to escape the inviting shade of woods with its gurgle of creek, leave the place they’d last been when still young. Too naïve but in love. She shook her head to empty it of a gathering of mages.

Breaking through to open land was a relief. There were logs piled to one side, a few stumps. When they found two close–but not too close–they rested.

He pulled shoulders back, and was impressive as long ago, all pride and grace, maybe more so. But his face was softer, with weariness and age. “You’ve been in Italy, I heard. A nice embassy job.”

She shrugged. “I’m an interpreter.”

“You were a genius with languages–what’s it called?”

“A polyglot.”

“You speak and understand how many?”

“Eight, almost nine, and a few dialects most have not heard about. It is what I do, what I was born to do, I guess.”

“That’s so much more than in high school.” Eyebrows raised and lowered, and he studied the lines in his palms before giving them a rub. “Study and travel, I guess. Amazing.”

“You meant to design things.”

“I’m an architect, residential, some commercial. I only come here on week-ends. I…we… live in St. Louis.”

“Ah, then, that is good. All of it.”

Bustling bees were alighting on bendable stems, buzzing about the ground and nestling into things. She wanted to watch them instead of him and did so. The sweetness of grasses was so pure it made her heady. She willed willing Rollie to depart, then focused on the length of horizon, a shimmering blue along treetops and fields. That openness, a great depth and width of things that always touched her, that meant home.

Bree swivelled her head back. “Rollie, what is it you want to say?”

With a swift, smooth movement reflective of his nature, Rollie leaned forward, took her in with a glance. “It has been a long time, Bunny, but still I think of how things were. How they ended. About you.”

Bree held herself in place. She’d not welcome that name any more from him but she gave him a smile that was more a promise of one but genuine, nonetheless.

“I knew I had to talk to you someday, once more. Make amends… tie up all such loose ends we left. I was going to send you an email or call one day but this is so much better, to say these things to you, do the right thing–is that okay…I mean, now that a long time has passed?”

Was it alright? Was it better to speak truth? She wondered. Did flesh and blood behind syllables add so much heft and meaning to words? Did they become greater instruments when spoken aloud to a person? His words had cut her away once; hers had left him with liberty. So, then, was one’s conscience assuaged when careful words, so well practiced and well offered, found a place inside the listener? Then what?

Or did the unpredictable power of language obscure the deepest meanings at times like this? And this tying up loose ends, just so… They had severed the past from one kind of future. And she felt she’d just landed in a netherworld.

But she knew more than many about language. She knew about interpreting other’s needs and desires. And about how defining and translating thought and feeling was a graver, more difficult task than people believed. So much could go wrong. So much was missed in the passing of one person’s words to another who was waiting. Nuances meant more than one realized. And the first interpreting of a language for herself was risky, demanding. Exhilarating, too. But such important matters were corroborated or shaded or entirely destroyed when she interpreted. It was that crucial a thing to get right–a true communication.

So it was with them, face-to-face at last, she thought: Might it be better to say nothing and just run off through the fields? Or embrace a final time, then walk on, a wave to all that was behind them?

Words, words. She wondered what his would mean. Bree nodded and waited to hear his own truth.

“I can’t tell you how many times I wanted to revise what I did to you, and then had to tell you. It’s haunted me, has kept me restless and sleepless too often and too long. Why did I take such a chance when I knew it was really only you I ever wanted? Why did I give in to an insane moment when you were there, and blameless, I was the transgressor?” He held his head. “I know, I know, I said all that before, or tried to our last meeting. Sorry, sorry, I am so beyond sorry–how many times could I still say that and it not be enough? Sorry that I betrayed you, even after I gave you the promise ring….And then…Denise getting pregnant such a blow to all, you know? And it changed everything, everything– for her, too.”

He gazed at her pale fingers; none was bedecked with rings. They were long and thin yet blunt at the ends, practical hands even while lovely. Hands he had held to his lips. He studied her face–pointed chin, satin smooth skin, eyes so clear and quietly emotive. They made him think always of the creek water in early spring when it runs fast, cool, fresh. Yet they told him little at the moment except that she heard and understood. That she was patient, which she’d always been except for that last time.

“Even though I came to love Denise and more easily, our son, Dane. Even though I have built a good life, a life I’m proud of now, one that allows me to do more for our community than I ever imagined… Things got much better after I had a car accident eight years ago because I had to look deeper and find a better path. I did and followed it. I design housing for the underprivileged, the underserved, that is my biggest passion now. Oh Bunny, I could tell you so many things! But as a youth I was arrogant, impetuous, even cruel. I am still burdened with regrets.”

His countenance, earlier lit with an infectious spirit of enthusiasm, suddenly darkened. Her eyes traced the contours of Rollie so gently he felt there might be a chance to correct things. To find forgiveness.

Still, she didn’t talk.

He took in full breaths of the late fall air that settled over Cutter’s Field. Around his regret and hope. He squatted, then, before her, willing to do almost anything to make things good.

It was almost alarming, his knees at hers, but she found such nearness did not move her in the ways feared. It embarrassed her, and she felt the burn of that for them both. Enough had been released from him; she had to tell him. She took his forearms in her hands.

“Stand up, Rollie. Please.”

She rose with him, he wobbling more from her touch than impaired balance. Her light grip fell away and he righted himself. A gust of wind blew over them, lifted her long hair so that it covered her face. He started to brush it away, then thought better of it as she grabbed it, pulled out a hair tie from her jeans pocket and made a ponytail. That small act made Rollie think: so like her, someone who knew how to restrain wilder impulses, how to make orderly what was chaotic. How to make sense of senselessness and find truth in details. And yet she was so fully alive as she stood in the caramel light, more vibrant than he recalled. He loathed letting go of his longing–even as he did so.

There was, though, that fateful day when she’d screamed at him, struck him hard across the face, pummeled his chest and ran off, never to speak to him again. And he knew it was the least she could have done, for nothing more was told by her–she spread no awful tales, did not insult his name, did not let herself be called a victim of any sort. Did not speak ill of the girl he’d seen behind her back. His wife, Denise, who waited now in the city.

After that, she became Bree, he heard that, she was not to be called Bunny. And though a hidden part of him longed for Bunny now, he saw it was not who she was. And that was right, the missing pieces fell in place as he saw and heard her.

Yet, he took her hands in his and her gained grace and strength flowed into him, as his warmth and a wiser, subtler power moved to her.

“It was not meant to be, staying here. Getting married, having a family with you. That is all, though I loved you fiercely. I found my other dream coming true. I am at home with it, happy with my life. And you discovered what was best for you.” She touched his chin with a forefinger and let him go. “I healed well. Nothing can be done about what we leave behind but to respect it, say farewell. We live within the gift of this moment. Rollie, you were long ago and truly forgiven. And I’m sorry I was so hard on you that day. But I have no pain left keeping me caged, and I hope this open the creaky door, too, at last. Because, truly, all is well.”

Bree didn’t wait for his words. Didn’t need his arms about her any longer. She ran down the path taken all those years, the path that people still took across Cutter’s Field–the old and young, ecstatic and heartbroken–to Little Woods and Bender’s Creek, to that which bore all hopes and losses without complaint, and watched over them with faithful benevolence until they were no more.



