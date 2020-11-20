in free verse, Northwest poetry, Photos with poetry, poetry, Uncategorized 137 Words

Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Playing for One

If she loved you once, she might love you twice

but this is her game, it is played as solitaire.

No fine king of diamonds, no mad jack of spades;

no fancy club for the lovelorn where you

can outmaneuver with a winsome grace.

This is not the game where anyone wins.

It is one heart played and nothing more to spare.

Like a dreamy master game, one step forward,

crisscross, slide three over but the window will close.

Set a table as if waiting for two– although

no service is forthcoming, no challenge of wits;

not even remembrances served with an aperitif.

After a cleansing fast, she may even return;

but this is her game and still true to one heart

it is played alone, remains a lively solitaire,

a long running, loss-defying life of solitaire.

3 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Playing for One

  1. Great poem! A player alone at home. It seems like a sad fate and reminds me of having a picture of someone I loved. It’s there but not, like at your table. Thanks for the great poem!

