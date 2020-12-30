Wednesday’s Words/Short Story: On the Edge, By the Sea

It was, he told her, the best place for all of them to be and so they packed. Leah did not agree, but had gotten to the point where dissent was out of the question. A position she’d been in many times but not a long while. But this was the aftermath. (Would there be an “after”?) It was the present, yes, so she had to manage life the best way she could: with calm, cool acquiescence.

Once they took off, it felt easier to head to the coast. The radio played the whole two hours. Taylor’s preferred stations– although he’d asked her twice if she desired otherwise. She was fixed on the depth of the flashing forest, the sharp descents to sea. It was the panorama of nature that she drank in so didn’t answer him. His considerations felt small and late. She wished it otherwise, but wishing…not an option.

The kids’ minds were engaged by whatever was on their phones. The back seat was another country. She felt no desire to demand they take in the sights; her private beholdings as the car sped on were rich with solitude. Chris and Marta were there for the ride; their worlds were blissfully absent from their parents for a time. Who could blame them? Leah glanced at her husband, wondered what Taylor was thinking–then her thoughts shut with a bang. Why would she wonder when she knew?

When they arrived Marta held back, bobbing her head to the music banging in her ears. They’d been there four years back, when she was twelve. She’d said it was an “okay place”, though she’d honestly not looked forward to that much time with family. But Chris grabbed his back pack, got out, looked all around and waited at the back door as he sniffed the breeze. They’d been there when things were good. Chris had been only nine. Did he remember how much they loved it? He had said he did when Taylor gave them the after-Christmas plan. Father and son. Well, they’d be the energetic team they always were. Chris still had plenty of time to rebel, next year maybe, Marta mused.

The house with its considerably weathered wood shingles gave Leah a sense of misgiving. This was the way Tayler wanted to spend good money on three–really, barely two when you counted driving to and from the city– wintry “getaway days”? But the interior was better rather than worse for wear with a brightened color scheme, comfier sofa, refurbished kitchen and bathroom. The loft overlooked the full-window wall revealing the headland and cliffs, the grey-blue water below. Two bedrooms down, a bathroom and typical open living/kitchen/dining area. The kids had chosen the loft before since it offered two single beds and a bit of privacy. But that was then–they were older now.

“This place sucks as much as it did before,” Marta pronounced and clamored up the steps to the loft. “Dibs on the north bed, Chris-cross!” she yelled.

At that, Leah felt a yank toward that long ago ease of the place, as if happiness could yet to be snared. But Chris was outside staring at the muscular dance of wild waves. Taylor then beside him, an arm thrown about his shoulders. He was no longer so distant in height, which they’d always predicted. Their bright-eyed son had been long of limb from the start. This was how it ought to be, and shortly Marta would come around though she did so with a fuss and sigh. Leah was the in between of it all. She felt like space between bodies, a pause between words, a momentary movement as she slipped about their energies…and then reuniting with her own unsettled self. It was a transitory, uneven life, she thought. Not like the years when all felt more fixed, true north always true north. That was so long ago she could barely bring it to the forefront and when she did, it made her head ache.

They needed this, she knew. This separate space and time. The beauty and joy of land and sea. Every one of them.

She put away the food, hung up a few garments and worried over sharing the double bed–maybe he’d take the other room after the kids were asleep, he got up early. She checked the wood box –a heap of splintered dry logs readied. At least there would be a fire to sit around. At least there would be the soothing roar of the ocean. She closed her eyes, stood with hands splayed on the counter.

“Mom? Going out.” She started out and then turned back, wary as she saw the closed eyes. “You coming?”

“Go on, I have things to do first.”

Her bleary gaze followed her lithe, blue-and-platinum-headed, newly tattooed girl–was it some symbol she made up?–some elegant geometry– as she ran to the long wooden stairway that led to the Pacific, then descended. Taylor and Chris, she noted, had disappeared.

******

Leah waited outside as the sun sank below the horizon, its brilliance cast upon the water, and she felt good. When its vibrancy spread and faded along the horizon, they came back full of exclamations about the amazing sky, how cold the wind, how wet their feet that got caught in awesome waves. It had started spitting, rain gusted about; they all stumbled back in winded and laughing. Leah could hardly not be drawn into such exuberance. They helped her prepare dinner, to her pleasure.

There was soon a big plateful of enchiladas and they delved in, glad to be eating above the Pacific on a Friday evening. After they cleaned up they found their own spaces, settled down. Leah had started the fire long before so it had taken from the air its mustiness and clingy dampness. Now the house was redolent of seasoned Doug fir wood, rich with warmth. Before too it was too late, they ran out of chatter. and grew drowsy from the fire’s enchantments.

Chris latched onto the second bedroom on the main floor when Marta took to the loft.

“We can keep an eye on everything from here,” she said.

“Go ahead,” he said and closed his door.

Marta rustled around, then grew quieter in her private place–just as she had hoped.

“They’re still close,” Taylor said, “but Chris sure is growing up.”

She looked up from a magazine, eyebrows raised, waiting for more, some insight he’d offer her about the mysterious workings of a preadolescent boy. When he only poked at the fire so the embers sparked, she returned to the page. She understood Chris better than her husband imagined, as Chris still talked to her in spurts of self-disclosure. Marta, less so, cautious about her expanding inner life– and perhaps she could intuit the kind or cause of friction between her parents. But at sixteen, her watchfulness guarded her privacy, She had her life to live–parents had their own issues.

Leah remembered how it felt, despite it being 30 years since she was in Marta’s shoes. She wished she could reassure Marta, anyway, of–well, everything, really.

“What do you think?”

Leah closed the magazine and nearly smiled. More attempts at normalcy. They worked so hard at it lately.

“I think they like each other most of the time and love each other– but will soon go their own ways almost entirely.”

“I hope not, I’d rather they were close all their lives. Like my siblings and I were…until we got out of school, anyway…”

The sweet longing in Taylor’s voice made a beeline for her innards, then ricocheted. Firelight flickered over the lines of his face and his brow creased. His neat but stubbly beard might be debonair, if only she put her mind to it. His skin half-glowed in pale reflection of the flames, another half in shadow. He took another split log, placed it atop those burning so the fire leapt and sizzled.

“I really want you to enjoy yourself, you know. Me, too,” he said quietly, the crackling nearly covering his words. “The kids love it, though Marta would rather bite her tongue all week-end than easily admit it.”

Leah let out a small laugh. “Maybe so. But I’m good enough. I’ll get to the beach tomorrow.”

He scooted across the worn pine floor, leaned back against the sofa, his body inches from where her slippered feet rested. Leah’s feet pulled back sharply.

His forefinger tapped a slipper, anyway. “Leah.”

“No,” she said and got up to look out over the sea. She fanned her warm face. “It’s crowded in here.”

He turned away, stared into the fire. She did not mean the house was too full of family. Or the fire was too hot. It was him and his thoughts, and the unforgiveable thing.

He heard her footsteps, and the bedroom door opening and gently closing. He knew he’d be sleeping on the narrow edge of that hard bed they used to soften.

******

Leah was gone before Marta and Taylor got going. She had carefully rolled out of bed and took a moment to listen to Taylor’s tuneful snore. After she got the coffee perking, Chris came out of the second bedroom, cheerful and hungry. She got him started, then pulled on jacket and gloves. He was left to finish four frozen blueberry waffles, slathering each bite with maple syrup. But when he saw her running across the grassy width between house and long stairs, he stood.

For a passing second he stopped eating and held his breath, scared she might slip, fall down eighteen steps and turn over and over into the waves. His speared waffle was aloft, midair, as he watched; only when her cap of burnished hair dipped carefully beyond sight did he proceed with gusto. But he thought about why he worried his mom or dad might get hurt or not come back and he ate more waffles than planned.

It was getting bright already. The sea’s breathy mist was drifting away, the leftover air smelling green and fishy and salt-tinged. Clouds were thinning to grant passage for sunshine. Seagulls wheeled and cried as they did every day whether people were there or not, working and communicating. Leah was pulled in by the magnetic waves and followed along the shoreline, sidestepping as they threw themselves higher on the sand. Her face was scoured by a moistened chill on edgy breezes. It was end of December, it was a winter beach with birds and few people–a man in the distance, a dog cavorting nearby–and she suddenly felt better as the sky opened to reveal more watery blue. She could see the faintest star out there, was that yet possible? Maybe it was hope she was meant to see, and she squinted until it seemed to vanish in emboldening sunlight.

They were used to the beach and the ocean. For twenty years they’d immersed themselves in it whenever they could, and then, too, their children so tiny, then toddling, then walking and talking. She shivered, shoved woolen-gloved hands in her pockets and hunched into a sweep of fresh wind. It swept over you, life did, and if you didn’t hold on, it slipped away. Her throat closed tightly and she shook her head. She was not taking tears to the sea this time.

Leah knew Taylor deeply wanted them back the way they were. How could that be? She wondered over his capacity for entitlement, the naïve selfishness driving some actions. The bridge of their commitment had been loosened at either end enough that they barely walked across it to keep things going. How to repair what felt sometimes so irreparable? Taylor was a smart man, he had gone this way before, he had arrived at similar crossroads and conclusions. But now, once more: forgive and forget. A refrain when, at its noblest, was powerful. And at its most self-serving, so full of holes as to disperse into space.

No, it wore thin, that tidy panacea, after years of his “mistakes.” His solution was not a choice she yet might want to make. How much hurt can happen before hurt is a numbing finale? And yet here she was.

Cormorants glided overhead and then to the prominent rocks. Pelican dove, fished. She began to run, and picking up speed, remembering what it was to run with him, their strides long and fast, each adjusting to the other so neither was left far behind, their faces round with excitement and good will.

Good will, Leah thought. Could she summon it at all? Not for their children only this time. For herself. For Taylor. And what is the outcome was the same? Well, for love? How did you know what love was when it has become fractured or, worse yet, obscured? Fractured things mended. Obscured things began to blur and confound, even can become meaningless.

The rhythm of a good pace was well established, tennis shoes smacking wet sand as the long and high expanse of sky blued up more and salty gusts bit her cheeks. It was easy, the running; she was fit and propelled by the sea’s accompaniment and her desire to go farther. She was committed to at least a half hour. But she sensed someone behind her and glanced over her shoulder.

Marta waved at her and ran harder, faster than Leah could these days, but she felt a deep glow of pleasure. Her daughter had gotten up to run with her, Leah with her seeming renegade ways. And so they ran, Leah slowing, Marta speeding up until they ran side by side.

She looked at her mother and saw her spirit and the wearing down of it, too, and had a burst of energy to speed by her. But shortly she let her catch up, they were neck and neck again on that long stone-strewn beach, sunshine fanning out, whitecapped waves chanting its story. It was a rolling, rushing meditation for life. Marta suddenly never wanted it to stop. Her mother nearby. The ocean music. Her legs so strong she could leap over jammed piles of driftwood in one great single effort.

They kept on, legs and arms pumping, feet colder and wetter, hair tossed, eyes watering. And Leah thanked God that her teenaged daughter still could love her this much.

******

Later, the partly cloudy day became a long meandering family walk where they gathered agates and broken sand dollars. Poking about in small caves. Climbing the basalt rocks and seeking the wavy anemones. Late afternoon: games- Scrabble and Monopoly, Hearts and Balderdash. Leah forgot the pain and impasses. Taylor was… more himself. Chris was competing like mad and Leah was winning too often–until he broke her streak of good luck.

Taylor got up to stoke the fire. This was it. This was all of it. Why did he ever think otherwise? Why did he have to live dangerously, ever? He telegraphed to Leah when she looked at him momentarily: this is our life!

When he got refills of coffee and a bowl of mixed nuts, Leah came to help with four mugs. They spoke of little, the weather, their good luck with it. He half-smiled as he looked out the mammoth picture windows and she made Chris’ hot chocolate with eight tiny marshmallows, each melting a bit as they floated on the rich liquid. Tears sprang to her eyes. Taylor saw this, did not speak of it. There was time left before night fell. He was keeping things steadier, he was willing more moments of happiness. And so was she, despite the new anxiety, despite the old sorrow.

******

“Leah?” Taylor rolled onto his side in the dark. He had been listening to the shusssh of wind, and he remembered how they’d often gotten up to listen together at the beach. The waves, wind; the stars, moon, the lovemaking.

“No.” she mumbled.

“Wait, do you remember how we used to get up, wrap blankets around us and sit on decks when we came to the coast? Watched the waves roll in, looked at the stars or just talked and….and I doubt the kids ever knew.”

She stretched her arms, seriously plumped her pillow, lay on her back. “Yes, of course.”

“So…want to do it now?”

“Really? It’s cold. It may even be raining, it usually does.”

Taylor rolled to his back, stared into the blackness. “It might, sure, but still.”

“Heaven help me– you drank, Taylor! I cannot tell you…” The words were pushed out like a terrible taste.

“I know, yes, I know.”

“You saw a woman at a bar.” She could barely say it again.

“Yes, but–“

“Do not explain one thing to me again.”

He propped himself on an elbow. “Okay,.. wait, you know Val’s my A.A. sponsor’s ex-wife, you know her, she’s trying to get sober and I didn’t drink with her, I assured you of that!” His words were a hiss, voice lowered.

They both fell silent. No, he’d waited until he took Val safely home, waking her roommate to make sure she would look after her. And then he went back. Then he had a beer. One beer. But it was a drink, the first of what could be so, so many. He was not kidding himself, no. It wasn’t that easy going in but far harder leaving, laden with remorse and shame. How could he be that weak, again?

“So were you trying to stay sober! After five years, I thought we were good. You were good.” She turned over, faced the wall. “I need sleep, Taylor, you go to the porch, okay? I can only manage so much at a time…”

But her words had softened. He knew she might cry; he didn’t want that, anymore, and he turned toward her then put a hand on her warm shoulder. She barely flinched, in fact she didn’t move, so he left it there.

“Please, give it another chance. I’m back on track for six weeks now. We had a nice Christmas. I truly do not want to drink. I can do this. I’m here for you, the children. I’m better than six weeks ago. Sober still.”

Why was he pleading again? It was going to work out or it was not. He had to just prepare himself. He had been working on sobriety so many years. The minutes ticked by. Taylor bent close to the delicate skin of her neck and ear and whispered, “I love you, Leah. I want to stay sober for me. But also for us. I’m working on it every single day, I swear.”

He thought he heard her say something but her breathing was more even and slowed, her body still. He wanted to touch his cheek to hers, to lean against her and hold her close, the way they used to fall asleep more often than not. But then she sat bolt upright, pulled the covers off the bed and walked toward the door. Taylor sat up but waited at the edge of the bed, heart pounding.

“Tay, are you getting your own blanket or not?” she said impatiently.

He followed. She was still angry, but he followed that small hint of caring caught in her anger to the deck outdoors.

******

In the morning, they both wondered if anything at all could have changed. It had been so hard this time, the failure and regrouping; the waiting for one another, being guarded, finally reaching out. Words like poison arrows and hasty retreats. But they had gone to the deck in the night, wrapped themselves up separately at first, then combined blankets to get warmer. His body and her body closer than they had been in so long. Too long. His soul answering to hers, hers to his as they sat riveted with wonder–by the sea, by velvety dark and star beaded sky, by wildness, and a glimpse of peace that was far bigger than they. By lips touching gently, hands clasped together under a good weight of blankets until they shivered anyway and had to go in..

Nothing more was said. He knew what to do. She knew what to do. They were in it together. That, they’d agreed upon somehow by the time they’d rolled back into bed, the cold leached from their flesh as they curved about each other and slept.

Marta was filling Chris’ bowl with corn flakes and a heaping spoonful of sugar when he came up and watched her.

“What do you want, Chris-cross? I’m moving fast as I can but here, you do it.” She pushed the milk carton to him, then saw his errant ways. “No more sugar, you wanta be a sugar addict?”

Chris smacked her hand with his spoon and nudged her with a shoulder. He was going to be taller than she’d be, he thought–and then wait. “Stop calling me that idiotic name!”

“Hey,” she said quietly as she put elbows on the counter and leaned in “You notice anything different this morning?”

Chris took a huge bite of cornflakes and raised his left eyebrow high, his eyes wide and bulging a bit–the one facial comic trick other than curling his tongue. Which he also did, cornflakes falling out of his moouth.

“Seriously, Chris-cross?… I mean it, though.”

“Maybe,” he said, “I’m busy eating now. Get your coffee breath out of my face.”

They sat at the round glass table by the big windows and looked out, Marta munching on a scone, sipping heavily cream-doused coffee and Chris slurping his milky bites.

“You know how it can be, right? Well, it’s not so much like that this morning.” She looked over her shoulder at her parents sitting on the sofa, chatting, even laughing a bit here and there. She shrugged, finished off the scone.

Chris put another cereal load on the spoon and said, “I know. They were on the deck late last night, I saw them kiss once so went back to bed before it got freakier.”

Mart erupted into a huge chortle and slammed the tabletop with her palms, then high-fived him to his surprise. “Right, now hurry up, we need to get down to the beach. It’s our last day.”

“Kids!” Leah called out. “Finish up, we have miles of beach to explore before it rains and we must leave!”

“Okay!” they called out, one after another, and cleaned up their messes.

Leah watched Taylor scramble after the kids. She she closed the damper on the cleaned, cooled fireplace. It was the best thing to have come there, a fire to cozy up to, communing with the great spirit of the sea, playing silly games with her family. Saying a yes when a no made more sense, perhaps, to some. But she had held on this long; she was in for the duration. What mattered were steps forward, not steps backward. Her hand and Taylor’s together–that was a mark of true progress. They only had what they had today, but tomorrow…she chose to believe in a better tomorrow.

“Mom, let’s go,” Marta called, tossing her mother’s jacket to her.

“Let’s race on the beach–I’m off,” Chris said as he rushed out the door, Taylor and Marta behind him.

“Hey, wait for me!” She slipped on her jacket and grabbed her gloves. Taylor poked his head in, gestured to her to hurry, and off they went. It had to be this step forward or no more faith. It was all or nothing,