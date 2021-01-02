Friday’s Poem on Saturday: Rumors of Beginnings

The rumor is that the year changes.

Still, I breathe with my heart, earthen and

cosmic oxygen rising from conduits

hewn of shadow, light, water.

If it is a new entrance before us, also an exodus

that carries us to beginnings. A labyrinth, a journey

with pilgrims come round from afar. You and I.

I say, remand our treasures to the fire

of life, of loss. Plant random bits in good places

where springs quench deeper thirst.

Move among trees and mossy rocks, hollow and peak,

greet sea’s leviathans, guardians of earth, winged messengers.

We can recall such language; God recalls our names.

See, evening is seeded with starlight and the heavens

shed grace: mercy and knowledge given with no falsity.

I hope for a miracle of start overs. Righteous indignations and

angers loosed in a stampede to be upended, disbanded.

For the poverty of fear and shame with their

failed assumptions, mad viperous words to be relinquished.

For the superfluous to fall away so our ears hear

and eyes see each moment now with the best expectancy.

And fissures and fractures that divert us from

transformation to be healed, and lives that strain

from pressures of the world to be reinforced.

I call for the shepherding of our errant stories,

each one born of blood and bone, erupting with

a capacity for love: to share, carry them to country and town.

And this: a reimagining of feasts of beauty, breakage of sorrows

so to rebuild and brace our living. Creation amid the harrowing.

This labyrinth of prayer is a minor strand of our tapestry.

We hail from a fathomless universe, cross-cross heavy earth

in designs of tender bodies. This is given us. We falter and grasp.

We are not ever quite lost as imagined. Nor alone in our cocoons of flesh.

A new time, the talk goes. A chance for reclamation, reaffirmation.

I give it credence and rise to more challenge, face tilted to sky and street.

May we grant favor to one another,

and hoist compassion as a torch from dawn to dark.

Greet peace upon entering and leaving each door, and feet

cast off malice and futility. May we offer a hand to the common circle.

