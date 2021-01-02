Friday’s Poem on Saturday: Rumors of Beginnings

The rumor is that the year changes.
Still, I breathe with my heart, earthen and
cosmic oxygen rising from conduits
hewn of shadow, light, water.
If it is a new entrance before us, also an exodus
that carries us to beginnings. A labyrinth, a journey
with pilgrims come round from afar. You and I.
I say, remand our treasures to the fire
of life, of loss. Plant random bits in good places
where springs quench deeper thirst.
Move among trees and mossy rocks, hollow and peak,
greet sea’s leviathans, guardians of earth, winged messengers.
We can recall such language; God recalls our names.
See, evening is seeded with starlight and the heavens
shed grace: mercy and knowledge given with no falsity.
I hope for a miracle of start overs. Righteous indignations and
angers loosed in a stampede to be upended, disbanded.
For the poverty of fear and shame with their
failed assumptions, mad viperous words to be relinquished.
For the superfluous to fall away so our ears hear
and eyes see each moment now with the best expectancy.
And fissures and fractures that divert us from
transformation to be healed, and lives that strain
from pressures of the world to be reinforced.
I call for the shepherding of our errant stories,
each one born of blood and bone, erupting with
a capacity for love: to share, carry them to country and town.
And this: a reimagining of feasts of beauty, breakage of sorrows
so to rebuild and brace our living. Creation amid the harrowing.
This labyrinth of prayer is a minor strand of our tapestry.
We hail from a fathomless universe, cross-cross heavy earth
in designs of tender bodies. This is given us. We falter and grasp.
We are not ever quite lost as imagined. Nor alone in our cocoons of flesh.
A new time, the talk goes. A chance for reclamation, reaffirmation.
I give it credence and rise to more challenge, face tilted to sky and street.
May we grant favor to one another,
and hoist compassion as a torch from dawn to dark.
Greet peace upon entering and leaving each door, and feet
cast off malice and futility. May we offer a hand to the common circle.
One thought on “Friday’s Poem on Saturday: Rumors of Beginnings”
Oh my goodness, GOODNESS, Cynthia, I can’t imagine a better benediction to the New Year – having hosted many a New Year’s Eve party back in the day, I grew to dread the ‘holiday’ falling so shortly after Christmas with small children – but once I was able to relinquish the responsibility of hosting so many orchestra musicians, I also realized or felt what I already knew all along – it is a turning of one day into the next and we should feel that and celebrate it every single day, the sacredness of being granted that one new dawn, that one more breath, that one more day. Blessings to all who are gathered here to share in Cynthia’s love and wisdom.