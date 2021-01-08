Friday’s Poem: A Student of the Rivers

The Willamette River, south of Portland

What would it be to live as this river

which labors and keeps its own counsel,

carries cargo along ragged banks or thundering falls

a heft and roll of mighty water that sweeps

toward the mother-father river, Columbia,

and exhilaration of bliss: the Pacific and its bounties.

To possess such a sure homing instinct,

its pull and push moving me toward wonder

and brimming vastness of wisdom;

shuttled beyond the endangering world

and released to life’s healing in a mandala of unity.

What would it be to travel as our river,

swift and potent, a messenger of nature

as it grazes earthy arms, melds with a greater whole,

generous in spirit, giving and taking as its waters

gather, fold, churn, ruffle, twirl and glide–

this waterway’s bright, honorable element

shared with creatures, sustenance imparted:

all for one, one for all.

May this never be a missable, everyday miracle.

And may I not miss my daily call-

to go forth in strength, peace and purpose.

The Columbia River, which courses between Washington and Oregon

(Note: The Willamette River flows south to north, an uncommon occurrence, mostly uphill to join the Columbia as it runs to the Pacific Ocean.)