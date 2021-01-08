What would it be to live as this river
which labors and keeps its own counsel,
carries cargo along ragged banks or thundering falls
a heft and roll of mighty water that sweeps
toward the mother-father river, Columbia,
and exhilaration of bliss: the Pacific and its bounties.
To possess such a sure homing instinct,
its pull and push moving me toward wonder
and brimming vastness of wisdom;
shuttled beyond the endangering world
and released to life’s healing in a mandala of unity.
What would it be to travel as our river,
swift and potent, a messenger of nature
as it grazes earthy arms, melds with a greater whole,
generous in spirit, giving and taking as its waters
gather, fold, churn, ruffle, twirl and glide–
this waterway’s bright, honorable element
shared with creatures, sustenance imparted:
all for one, one for all.
May this never be a missable, everyday miracle.
And may I not miss my daily call-
to go forth in strength, peace and purpose.
(Note: The Willamette River flows south to north, an uncommon occurrence, mostly uphill to join the Columbia as it runs to the Pacific Ocean.)
One thought on “Friday’s Poem: A Student of the Rivers”
Lovely celebration