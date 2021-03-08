Monday’s Meanders: Portland, Momentarily Subdued

In late February I left our quiet, wooded suburb to set off for a walk around Portland’s riverfront area. My spouse was not thrilled with the idea–there were many months of protests and even riots in 2020 decrying racial injustices around the country and other sociopolitical issues. Things have settled down, but it all changed our home city–perhaps, hopefully, making way for needed, better changes. Yet all is not well in some ways. Additionally, COVID-19 has emptied city streets to a startling degree.

I have always loved downtown Portland. I lived a few blocks away for two decades and was very much n urban person. I didn;t want to lose that connection but the pandemic took over. I still miss “close-in” to Portland and often go back to visit the streets, the parks, other family.

It has been a long habit go to the huge outdoor Farmer’s Market, for example, on the campus green of Portland State University. And to roam the city for local shops–for clothing and jewelry and gifts for people. And to purchase too many books at used bookstores. And dine at excellent restaurants 2-3 times a month. My friends and I would meet for lunch and a movie on weekends. I would meet other family to attend the famed Saturday Market where dozens of arts and crafts were represented, and afterwards we’d eat Himalayan or Japanese or Bolivian meals from the line of food carts (we’ve had dozens of tasty-menus to choose from food carts downtown). The swirls of activity and throngs of people were part of the pleasure. I felt safe downton, with or without my husband or with a friend as dusk arrived and things got even livelier.

Now–where are the people? At home, yes. Some became too ill and did not make it through… And too many are huddling under a bridge, an overpass, in a lean-to made of a grocery cart and plastic bags and cardboard. Likely others are working in some of the sky-swiping buildings, as some needed businesses still stay afloat. Others, like me, come and go, wondering what’s next for Portland, aka Rose City. It was all a stark contrast to the southwest hills area I live in now, where there tends to be activity going on despite people social distancing, wearing their masks–parks are fairly busy, stores are partly re-opened, people are active.

A huge fountain is usually spraying up and over the cement right above these steps and kids and dogs run in and out of the water, adults coming and going.

The walk had a strong effect on me. The unprecedented stillness other than cars honking and roaring here and there along less congested streets. This has always been a vibrant and fascinating city in which to live in or near to, and walking down the riverwalk was almost eerie despite the beautiful day. It was as if there remained an undercurrent of anxiety. At times, an energy of forlornness. There are many, many more homeless encampments, and people who, perhaps recently became suddenly jobless, now wandering around, seeming unsure where to land, what to do next. But there were a handful of joggers, a few cyclists, too, and walkers. I still felt glad to view the Willamette River and fondly revisited spots along the way we’ve long enjoyed. The sky was so radiantly blue, buildings gleaned. I kept snapping away as I walked, aware of people’s need of privacy in these times. After surveillance by the FBI due to the demonstrations/riots, and arrests made by police, as well.

I am hoping against hope we get our city back–with changes that include justice for all and help for many businesses that have been shuttered or nearly so. But I surely don’t know if it will truly come back in “full dress”–as the buoyant, open minded, easy-going, entertaining place it has been for decades before such troubles (and COVID-19 continues to impact us all). But I offer one view from a person who loves Portland, who at 19 decided I one day would make a home in the Pacific Northwest. And I plan on going back as warm weather returns and greater numbers are vaccinated and…well, maybe our great city center will brighten up, lively once more, and I’ll offer you pictures of all I did not or just could not see that February day.

The marina, shops and restaurants above are usually teeming with people.

This is where half of the popular Saturday Market (also open on Sundays) is set up every week-end in more normal times from March until end of December. It has been closed for a year.

The other half, across the street, began here and, below, continued through the 2nd and 3rd sets of columns and beyond. Strange to see no one stirring.

The wonderful train ran through the city and to many points beyond. We hopped on for dec ades all year long to get to great destinations. There are very few running now, if any–and rather few buses in use.

Normally, of course, there would be scads of people lounging, talking with friends, eating on the vast lawn along the river.