The vast drape of land calls us,
its undulation of tilting trails and spread of green
over density of earth teeming
with unseen things. There is genius
of growth beneath while horizon’s blue
offers a new comfort of light, empty of rain.
Today it is a genial drama, spring’s arrival,
and to be a witness is to feel the spirit stir, rise
with a deepening breath that carries
silken perfume of cherry blossoms
that startle the air with innocence
and shy resplendence.
One thought on “Friday’s Poem: A Call to Spring”
Besutiful! 😊🌾