I see again what may happen in the worst of times,
even as life draws from the heart
a toxic sludge of pain,
then wounds it with silent
hours choked with loss:
I see this puzzle of a world promises nothing
and turns not for my needs or whims
but it well may for yours and yours,
and everything I need to know I can learn
from you and you.
When not even looking
revelations come out of hiding.
I see through smokey ruins
that love is possible still,
transferred by slinging across chasms
its good swinging bridge–
and made with a smile, a look,
a step forward with no motive
nor burden of demands.
Made of little to fuss over, still it is
as if a radiant dove flew down from heaven
and roosts there in sacred power of
your beautiful open hands,
and so flutters close to me–
because of you, you
my darlings
you
2 thoughts on “Friday’s Poem: What Can Happen”
❤️Beautiful
Thank you kindly