Monday’s Meander/Daydream: Colorado’s Rocky Mountains

What is on my mind is Colorado, and how awe-inspiring its sights are. It comes to mind partly because I saw exceptional footage of creatures on a PBS nature show last night, with mountain goats blithely climbing and jumping about in the mountains, and partly because a daughter is living there for the summer, as she has before, with a close friend. I visited parts of Colorado as a child, as an uncle, aunt and cousins lived in Greeley. And I travelled through the state and camped in my twenties. Then in 2018, I visited Colorado Springs. It was transfixing if occasionally intimidating to visit this important mountain range again. Altitude sickness began past 9000 feet as we kept ascending to higher points; the city is at a manageable 6000+ ft. But it was back in the city again that I fell most ill. Still, it was wonderful to see all that I saw. These rough hewn peaks put things in a certain perspective. They dominate the view, rim the horizon around the attractive, lively city. ( I also have enjoyed the Rockies in Idaho and Canada.)

Such bravery, ingenuity and heartiness–and perhaps audacity– of those who settled there very long ago, both Native and much later, non-Native peoples. Like mountain goats, one had to find sure footing, take constant chances and then go for it–or lose out. I admire that. And, of course, the landscapes about and beyond the city. (And those clouds! We also have fast-morphing clouds in OR., due to our own mountains, valleys, and different zones.)

Pike’s Peak (over 14,000 ft.) in the distance, this view magnified greatly from downtown Colorado Springs..

Here and below, on our way, bouncing up the roads in a Jeep to Pike National Forest, and eventually well over 9,000 feet. Wild, raw land the higher one travels. I wondered over the laborious lifestyle of ranchers that high up and so isolated.

Back in Colorado Springs, where everywhere you turn there are the Rocky Mountains towering over all. “Majestic” covers it.

A beautiful Broadmoor Hotel terrace–a luxury resort with lush grounds. More photos of this impressive place another time. My daughter, her friend and I sat and sipped tea overlooking this area as twilight transformed into peaceful evening.

I will return one day, better prepared for altitude changes (it was quite rough but ended in 24 hours) and ready to explore more wilderness, culinary and cultural gifts.