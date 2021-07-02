What have you heard?
That the gift of light fades at end of sunset?
That it recedes in metered rush
from sea and prairies, mountains, piney spires;
across the smudge of dazed cities
or the huddle of villages bent inward?
It is alive, the light, and shows off truth.
It stretches, seeps, spreads thin–
but does not fade like a frayed blue skirt
or dimming eyesight of an old woman.
No, it laps at my bare feet, scrolls across daunting skies.
It plies swamp, desert hollow, drifting ice with its glory,
then eases up with barest strokes,
each a bright exhalation upon earth. A sweetening of light.
I was struck dumb by light as a child
while hidden in the maple, gazing inward,
skating over frozen water, rising from muddy lakes:
there, see that light casting itself,
holding all close and letting go, floating
as if made of feathers, as if whispering powerful secrets.
I wanted to be opened, remade by this.
To be on intimate terms with sun and lightning,
stars and moon. More. And since it is easy
to surrender to beauty, so have I been.
I find it. Or it finds me. Us.
What do you believe? That it leaves us?
Light does not vanish, it pauses then arcs,
saturates what we cannot see; ruffles the soul,
agitates this veil of skin as it leads us into
more shifting and shining in those hard places
we lay our heads, plant our feet, keep on.
This house of magic is where we weep and rejoice.
Where life ignites, scatters, glimmers, alters,
its prismatic colors a vision that turns
inside out notions of every single thing.
Light can then transfuse the heart, these
veins and arteries all lit up like pathways
to a surprise party where love awaits.
2 thoughts on “Friday’s Poem: Light Reveals”
Beautiful and deep. Love your creativity.
So beautifully read, expressing the wonder of the words. Superb photograph, too