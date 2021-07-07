Wednesday’s Words/Nonfiction: The Gift of Caring and Learning to Receive

I am learning something new the past few weeks. I might not have to be quite as alone in my life as I crawl past the sudden death of a granddaughter. And worsened chronic illness, a year of my spouse’s unemployment, various troubles for five adult children here and there. And, yes–the pandemic, how can I note that last? The toll it has taken on humanity. On us each. That there might be care and aid for this woman–me, Cynthia–is amazing to me even after a fulfilling career offering help of all sorts to others. In truth, I was considering calling a therapist but put it off each week, waiting things out. You know…I can do this, it all takes time, I will get through this and be alright, I can tread water a lot longer….I know how grief fans open and closed and open…that sort of putting it off.

If you would, then, look above: the photo provides a semblance of what solace can be and do for me: losing self by creating an interesting scenario; meditating on curiosities and life’s beauty; being still; listening/watching/feeling. I could insert a photograph of the sea or mountains or a path winding through dense forest. Nature is clearly a focal point but not always. It might be playing favorite or new music or let my own sudden singing flow out; making a bit of art or dancing on my twilit balcony, hidden by trees. It might, then, be two lanterns, a solar kaleidoscopic sphere, and a flower. Sitting in the darkness as light sifts through it, seeing varied shapes amid softening colors. Birdsong in tiny bursts about me quieting at end of day, while the owl resumes its part with haunting calls. These cover me with ease, the simplest things. That presence of divine creation flows to and fro. I take it in, nourishment for my great hunger. I feel fuller, better.

Solitude–literally, figuratively–has been a close companion of mine for the duration of my life. Its arrival can be bittersweet, but first and last familiar, so an overall welcome state. Sometimes warm and cozy, sometimes cool and detached, it is like a second skin, protective and flexible, as much a part of who I am as the blue myopia of my eyes.

I don’t think being solitary is quite a choice but an ingrained manner of living. A habitual behavior. I don’t readily stop to enumerate all options– and those that do come to mind are due to being taught that there are other ways of being. That one doesn’t have to be strictly alone at the core–even though we are, of course, by our human selves ultimately. But I apparently don’t have to expect always to be left to my own devices in daily life. A novel idea when first informed of it, and not quite accepted as truth. I am still working on this at 71; it seems that with age comes a bit of wisdom and then comes more learning.

Solitude stopped being an action taken consciously–the drawing into self, figuring out how to endure then flourish alone, maybe later with others –of my free will when I found myself alone as a child and desperately needed protection. But didn’t get it. Ever. Then it was on to a turbulent and risky, oftentimes dangerous, youth and adulthood. Walking on a knife-thin edge while trusting my own instincts and sense of balance didn’t always pan out. Still, by then I had developed survival instincts that, if not always physical rescues, were occasionally emotional and spiritual saves. At a price. Surviving comes with a price one must be willing to pay. I have been willing. And able. That or give up, and never give up, I used to counsel myself, so outwit the victimizers and the fakers. Find the path through the world that allows you to stay alive, go forward and keep sight of Light.

I noted as a mental health/addictions counselor that such attitudes and behaviors are common for many who experience crushing, life changing events. If it soon is clear there is no rescue, no aid of any sort, clients devised creative ways to cope and survive. Or gave up. In truth, there may be more harshness or even (real or perceived) “punishment” or other restrictions to cope with. It takes arduous laboring to move beyond this, years of praying (for me) and identifying the markers, warning signs, and then there is a pull back, construction of new coping skills. In time come healthier perspectives, better decision making, freedom from past reactive or self destructive behaviors. It can be done, is being done by people every day. They learn to trust step by step.

If I know all this, why the persistent belief that I need to deal with life’s eruptions, twists and random barriers primarily alone? Habits are hard to change at the root. And they can seem comfortable, even when not the best. Change can be jarring, confusing, but it doesn’t tend to kill us; bad habits can and do. What can we do to save ourselves? Can I–can you–take new risks required?

Or, somewhat more complicated, can I actually wake up enough to see that I am being offered aid? Consider how I had to pay attention anew, let go of my belief and practice other behaviors. It has all just begun to sink in the past few days. The immensity of it floors me.

I shared this briefly before, but there is a greater point to it. I was grocery shopping on June 17 at 2:58 pm. when my phone dinged and showed a picture of my daughter, Naomi, standing on my front porch. I thought it was a weird joke she was making. I brushed it off and kept shopping, but my heart started to race. In a few moments I went outside to look at hanging flower baskets. And then I responded to her with disbelief: Is this real? Because Naomi lives in S. Carolina and only recently had driven to Colorado for the summer, where her guy lives–and I am in Oregon. When she affirmed she was standing on my porch, I nearly lost it due to amazement. I raced home and found her and we hugged and hugged and I would have wept if I wasn’t so excited. And then a bit worried about Covid-19, though we are both vaccinated. (That anxiety passed; we are quite safe enough.)

Let me tell you something about her–besides that she is a sculptor, an award-winning educator, an international traveler, a brilliant woman (a talented/gifted-identified kid by 10, did well on SATs at 12) who could flourish in any number of careers. Of course I am proud of her, as I am of all my children. But who she is often seems a true mystery, until you know her better…and when she knows you in return her loyalty is deep and wide. She has heart far bigger than her 105 pounds can keep to itself. She has soul, the kind that is hitched to the stars but swooped down here to see what she can do. She has a dry and quirky sense of humor, can offer lightning speed solutions to many sorts of conundrums, can be so quiet you have to look for her nearby. Is a workhorse when it comes to her interests and passions. Very strong-minded and -willed. She shares characteristics with her equally individualistic–we are not so much a moderate, typical family, if there is one of those–sisters and brother. But Na is, well, Na.

But who hops in a vehicle and drives across the country not only to see her guy Adam–but then her mother? Not for any particular reason, or so it seems at first glance…and without ever telling her? In fact, tells her she cannot make it this year, likely. But then tells her siblings (and aunt and uncle who come later) to keep it a secret. Naomi does. And her sisters and brother plan things. Maybe it was the fact the most of my birthdays the last ten years have been impacted by a family member’s death and funeral. It is a peculiar thing. Or perhaps it was that she heard something in my voice during phone calls she made every week, sometimes more often, for a couple of months–the weariness, the spaciness, the sorrow. And she needed to see her family as much as being here for us–she did not make it for our Krystal’s funeral. To hug her sister, Aimee, beloved mother of Krystal…

Over the course of ten days with us, Naomi slept on an air mattress in our living room without complaint. She did so many considerate things, it’s harder to recall what she did not do for me, for us. She made some delicious food. She went out and picked berries in the blazing sun to give us and sibs even though she has very pale, sensitive skin so must slather on heavy SPF to be outside long. She joined Aimee and me for an indulgent pedicure even though she is not about pedicures. She scheduled and visited her siblings and their kiddos in safe ways (due to Covid-19). She visited Annie, the widow of my brother, Gary; she is an artist, too, so they shared their work.

Naomi also brought me a beautiful handmade ceramic cup; she knows I love ceramic mugs and cups about as much as she does. She wants us to get a dog and kept showing me pictures and offering to go with me to a rescue center (declined, not ready for one.) We took walks together. Talked, talked, talked. Debated. We don’t always see eye-to-eye; both of us argue a point well. She brought home a shiny green succulent for no good reason other than it is attractive, and not killable as it is hard to keep plants growing in our shady home. Its name is Bertha, or maybe Jeanne, we shall see. She washed up dishes, cleaned some. And updated with Marc each night when he got home from work, shared good laughs. She can talk to anyone, I think, I have seen it occur anywhere out there–this from a child who never spoke unless absolutely required. Who hid, and yet embraces the world and living.

When we went to see her brother, Josh, she took him two huge walnut and metal sculptures that their father, a builder and sculptor, made years ago. (He is deceased.) “The Guardians” are perhaps more than four feet tall and very heavy, but she drove across country with them in the back of her SUV. And there was a third that Ned, their dad, had never finished; it is now Josh’s to finish. (He makes art, too.)

For all I know, she also gave gifts to her sisters. This is her way, little surprises in the mail or hand delivered.

The night before she left to meet up with her guy in CA.–where he was pausing on a meandering motorcycle trip–she insisted we have an “art party”. I was tired out though it had all been fun, and was preparing for arrival of my brother, sister-in-law and our sister, plus a couple of cousins. But Alexandra, her youngest sister, arrived and so we sat down at the table on the balcony. Naomi got things sorted out for us, then snip, paste, add some color, snip, position and paste magazine pictures on a small piece of watercolor paper. Little artsy collages began to take shape as we sank into a comfy quietness with quips here and there. We were at it for an hour, then lined them up. Not too shabby. Yes, it was fun!

It wasn’t terribly hard to to say goodbye the next day. I was busy preparing things for a casual lunch here with more family the day after. Marc and I were also frantically trying to locate an air conditioner, something we rarely have needed in OR. but our historic heat wave had commenced with ferocity. (Found one at a “grow shop” of all places. If you don’t know what t that is….Oregon has legalized marijuana.) Naomi noted she and Adam were going up the Oregon coast (he on motorcycle, she in car) and might stop at Cannon Beach my brother, sister-in-law and Marc and I were soon headed. So, it was a good hug but not a last-of-visit hug.

This was the first portion of my lesson in accepting loving kindness. But you know how when, for example, someone compliments you and it slides off you until it catches you off guard much later? That’s what happens to me. I am continuing to figure out how to acknowledge and be present with deliberate, genuine kindness. To be open to/accepting of love like that–yes, even with family.

The second part of my tutelage was about to happen.

My brother, Wayne, and his wife, Judy–came out to visit Marc and myself, our sister, Allanya, and other family members. Their trip was also cross country but it was planned to include taking photos at scheduled stops, as well as taking workshops with photographers throughout the states. This is one of their true passions, creating great photographs; they excel at it. So it was a first big trip to do that and see family in two years as the pandemic began to wane. They’d spend three days in the Portland area, then Marc and I would share a beach lodge with them for the final days of their visit.

How to describe a brother I knew minimally for 40 years or more? He is seven years older than I am, and one of four siblings who were older, often busy and gone, then off to college by the time I was nearing teen years. In this brother’s case, college led to the military for 25-plus years. Then came marriages and children; we lived in cities far from one another. I didn’t know him at all. I recalled he laughed easily when young, far less so for years after Viet Nam and was very affected by his quietness, his faraway eyes. I wanted to know him, though.

I moved to the Northwest at 42; three other siblings lived In WA. and OR. I felt somewhat close to all three, more so shortly. Wayne and Judy lived another life back east. It was only when they flew out that we had time together. I visited at their home twice–for his 70th and my 60th. At some point things changed, perhaps when Dad, then some years later, Mom passed away: it was us five siblings, orphaned. He and Judy visited us in the Northwest more. They travelled the world often but when retired from the military, it was seemed like most of every year. So what a pleasure to see them a few days. I felt we three came to know one another, stayed in touch more regularly. With the pandemic came more check ins.

And when Krystal died they reached out, and often. It meant a great deal to hear from them, their sympathy and concern gently offered.

When Wayne–long before that– emailed their plans about visiting this June, it concerned me a little. Would we be safe, even with vaccinations? Wouldn’t it be hard to relax inside our home with other people? It was a strange thought–mingling, talking in person! But arrive they did, first seeing Allanya who lives with her partner in an assisted living facility, as she has dementia.

It was the day Naomi left and they arrived that I noticed it. How the distance between us felt smaller. What a joy to welcome them even with that cloud of sadness around my brain. Later, at lunch with our sister, conversation ebbed and flowed, food was tasty, the surroundings pleasant in an air conditioned restaurant as temperatures rose ever higher outdoors. Allanya, thoughts shared occasionally, seemed happy, too. They insisted on paying the bill. I thought Okay, next time but no; this continued.

Lesson: be gracious. Pride is not at that helpful. Accept despite cringing discomfort. Marc and I have tried always to pitch in, have certainly taken care of ourselves. But sometimes the load shifts. We have helped others and this time we might need to appreciate being recipients. So I told myself. (But Marc is employed again, things shall improve–amen.)

Following lunch, we visited a classic car dealership with Allanya. She loves to the old, polished, fancy cars–I can still see her posing cheerily beside a vintage turquoise Thunderbird. We all have admiration and took a few photos. Then we took her back home, and fell silent. What can be said of losing a sister in plain sight…it is misery. We love her dearly.

The following day, our lunch gathering took place. Our house was filled with expressive exchanges–we are a loquacious bunch–with burgers, chicken kabobs, hot dogs grilled and much more. I oscillated between tending to needs, listening, smiling and staring out the window at flowers on the balcony as they slowly wilted in the 112 degree heat. Time passed, the place emptied. When might such a meeting of family happen again, all parties present? This thing called time!-it flashes by and before we know it…!

Then to the beach–Wayne, Judy, Marc and me. Allanya had wanted to go until she decided not to go…disappointing but, too, she’d get dizzy on mountain roads and it might be too much being away from her partner and their dogs. Not only short term memory is eroding; she is much less apt to get out and go even with me. How fun it may have been, siblings hanging out at a pretty place by the sea. She once owned a weekend home by the ocean…

The next 24 hours were not easy, just as it had not been the previous week. I have been alone so long. Most of us have been. Yes, Marc and I have gone on outings, but mostly he tends to do his thing, I do mine, like any longstanding couple. Now he is employed again and the rooms are empty of other voices. And I can weep, write poetry, read, be deeply silent, leave any time. All by myself. People can be taxing. And they can be wonderful.

The lodging was attractive: high ceilings with beams, many windows to encourage drifting sunlight, rooms a-plenty– it was giant cabin. I was still glad to be there despite tension in my shoulders, a nagging headache, a slight loss of internal balance. Did it show much, I wondered? I had tried to be present for a week with family, even when the undertow of sorrow and exhaustion pulled hard.

So what was the 3.5 day schedule, the agenda? There was none, other than to eat when we got hungry, sleep when tired. Marc and I roamed the beach as early eve arrived half-golden, then blue, then on fire with sunset. The sea’s seeming infinity, its music and the sand underfoot buoyed me. I opened my lungs, breathed in the wind all the way from who knows where. It helped, but not entirely. Still uncertain of myself, my role somehow–who was I without our other siblings, who are we in the current iterations of life’s context– we finally slept, fitfully, at a distance. The next day, a short visit from Alexandra and her husband and the twins for lunch–they drove out from Portland to see her aunt and uncle. Marc and I walked the beach for miles and the knots loosened from my shoulders, my head cleared more. And then he left for home for the work week.

I got a clue and conceded the obvious: the whole point was to do nothing. The trip to Cannon Beach was to gather loosely, unwind, take it easy, enjoy whatever desired. To hang out with Wayne and Judy, sometimes do things on our own, other times shared. Wayne offered information about photography and camera functions, gave me items I could use with my Cannon. Judy and I caught up at length; it was lovely getting to know her better. To feel the time, miles and experiences that separated us three move aside so more connecting points might be made. They are intellectually stimulating, responsive, accomplished and cosmopolitan–and caring people. More independently driven than am I, they know their way about the wide, mad world. Yet we are only people trodding our paths.

I slept better, dreaming my way through a nebulous panorama of night, awakened later than planned. It didn’t matter. We whiled away the morning, slid into afternoon. Naomi and Adam arrived; when she left it was with the firm resolve that we will meet again before the year is up if we can. But before she departed Joshua (my son who, days after Krystal’s funeral, came upon a dead body on a wilderness hike and still is distressed on top of our loss) and his wife and stepsons joined us awhile. It was good. We had some beach time and dug into a decent meal, then more talk, then off they went. We had a carousel of family get togethers over a few days.

That night, too, I slept as I hadn’t in weeks. Just as I had eaten and savored food as I had not in far too long. Up early the next day, we packed and left and that was the end of that side trip. Wayne and Judy went on to other states, seeing friends and photographing more landscapes and architecture or whatever pulls them in for a closer look. Saying goodbye to two more family members was warm, sweetly sad.

“Sister,” my brother said as he hugged me.

“My brother,” I managed.

The two weeks were a sort of magic. No, more–they were restorative, a start of healing. I had prayed for help and yet everything given me was a surprise, a reveal of mysterious powers of love. I have been paused and re-set–I have come back to myself more. Since I was able to try to accept these gifts, I regained a clearer, broader viewpoint. It took some defense shedding; there have been fewer, though, since mid April. I imagine God has more work to do with my participation, in any case. I am a an eager student once more.

For every death of a loved one, there is a doorway that takes us back to others we mourn and it begins to feel like nakedness in the world that we must protect further–this, as we are helplessly laid bare in sorrow. So it took more willingness to receive and also give back–attention, trust, time, compassion, empathy. You might think it would be natural, I l know much about helping others with such human skills and attributes. But I have my limits as we all do. I was struggling before my daughter and brother arrived–with the powerful weight of life amid the subterranean anchor of death, with exhaustion from too much happening too fast. With the strangeness of juxtaposition: beauty and wonder with shock and horror. The day Krystal died was the twin granddaughters’ second birthday. It was a bright, joyous day…and we got the call and raced to her apartment building. Saw the medical examiner. Aimee and Alexandra and I saw her, so still, gone. It stays with us every day and night.

In my birth family circle Wayne and Allanya and I are who we have now. That ole fast talking, laughing, insightful Allanya we knew best and longest recedes a little with each visit. We have lost our parents, a brother and sister, a nephew, a brother-in-law–there is no pretending things are otherwise. But I have the blessings of my children, the grandchildren still alive including Krystal’s brother, Tyler. Things can change when you least expect it. Yet one greets each day as it comes. We culture our hope like a pearl, aim for goodness in ourselves and others. Open our hearts the best we can to take a chance on love, even happiness.

I know when I am stuck in that cave made of “I can manage, I am praying, I am greeting each day with a hello” typical solitariness, my family will bring compassion, perhaps food, some tears, some laughs. Yes, I sure can do it alone, find solace in being alone. And chin up, stand tall. But I don’t have to. How much of an unanticipated rescue is that? It can be everything. More so during these times. I will rejuvenate–then be better here for them.