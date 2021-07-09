in Northwest poetry, Photos with poetry, poetry, rhyming poem, Uncategorized 141 Words

Friday’s Poem: It’s No Good Asking

It’s just no good asking where I’ll go,

the river is rising and the sun shines high;

I have a good boat and a fishing line,

it’ll be a fine day when the walleye show.

You want someone who’ll stick by you,

but the river is calling and the sun feels fine;

if you want to be with me it’ll be divine,

all cozy in my boat for hours, us two.

If you can’t come along, try another day,

the sky’ll be blue and water running deep;

if you nap underneath the shady oak tree

it’s foolish to tell me to turn and stay.

It’s just no good asking where I’ll go

as the river is running and the sun is bright,

I have a good boat and a fishing line

I’d rather drift on rivers, you keep your earthbound life!

