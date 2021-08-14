Saturday’s Poem: Interludes Intrinsic to the Whole

Light then comes forth, rises as it is wont to do,
leaves traces within caves and tents of scattered shadow
and all the peculiar, keening and unseen things
and, when you do not even search,
sparks life within life as all
appears relentless, darker and beyond
even grand imagination’s scope.
It stirs amid the wreckage with magnetic power
a miniscule breath, a lilt of song.
Embrace, look up with the spirit of welcome
even as–because–beating wings of fear,
of sorrow will hover and circle once more
and all the while, you will have one ancient key
to acceptance, and hope’s illustrious guidance