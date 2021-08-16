Monday’s Meander: On My Way to Farmer’s Market with Happy Arrival

Sometimes on the way to somewhere else, you find views that entertain, inspire or bemuse. That’s easy when walking any city. Portland is a curious mix of old and new. I take my time getting to the a fantastic Farmer’s Market each Saturday on the pretty grounds of Portland State University. For quite awhile now I have sure missed going there, though apparently it’s managed to remain open. But Marc and I haven’t been keen on inserting ourselves into crowded masses–thousands traditionally visit weekly. (We do occasionally enjoy the small local famers market in Lake Oswego) For now, I visit via the multitude of photo files covering many years. Maybe in later fall I will venture there once more.

I offer shots of buildings and scenes as I walk many streets on the way to market. Like any city, Portland is full of historic and contemporary architecture to ogle. And there has been a great deal of change and tremendous development–some of it unique, beautiful–since I arrived in 1992. Many churches, for example, have been repurposed, and keep their place proudly alongside soaring business or housing complexes. Three are seen in part here. I always pause and consider their history, wondering why many are for lease…how it came to be over the decades. But there is always something of more current design or another sort of visual interest along the way!

But there is much more than old churches. The market offers color and fun. (Though there are so many that perhaps it’s be good to shoot only those structures for their own post!)

When I finally get to the Farmer’s Market, I’m stuffed with random images and inspiration– here you go!

There is a touch of nostalgia here: the ease with which people not so long ago moved and breathed and mingled is delightful to note, a reminder that life has been very good over the years in many ways, with decent options and simple pleasures. I can only hope it will get better again, and remind myself of this though the daily news brings gloom. Being an engaged part of our complicated world provides such gifts, rich moments to share. I will keep discovering, appreciating, and posting them here.