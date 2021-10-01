Friday’s Poem: Wind that Shakes Me

There are times when the strum of wind
shakes me, turns me nearly inside out.
The hidden skin on my neck awakens
as if your hand riffled my hair
or a drifting leaf grazed my hand
as we daydream on the rocks,
while below shines the silvered green mirror
of the lazy, wending river.
It’s not a startle of romance, nor its memory.
It’s a shy jumping up and spinning
of my spirit, jostled from sleepwalking.
My heart, bare ember, catches a gust
and it grows, it glows beneath
imperturbable clouds, this haunted world.
When alone I go, I wait for visitations of air
arriving from mountains, from sea,
my hair billowing, a net of sail filled,
and everything that makes up this small body
hears the call and I levitate far
beyond our words, beyond regret