Wednesday’s Words/Nonfiction: Sail Us Away

When I finally rolled out of my comfortable cave of sleep, I blindly slumped to the bathroom. And immediately noted remnants of a lingering presence. It wasn’t the foggy medicine cabinet mirror above the sink, damp towels hung or half-folded here and there–all seven of us used one bathroom in the bungalow. It was the fragrance. Spicy and warm, rich and uplifting. Dad had finished his daily routine, and left evidence of preparations for the new day.

Old Spice, the common man’s wondrous, transformative…. after shave. Accessible and intensely itself. A moderate scent that was and remains admired by both genders–and the one that introduced generations to fragrances for men alone. Prior to 1938, fragrances–perfume, cologne, toilette water–were predominantly women’s domain (in the US, at least). It was a hit from the start (though it began the year before as a woman’s fragrance, then tweaked just so to telegraph more masculinity.)

It was as much Dad’s signature as anything else, whether it was his ridiculous puns or sonorous viola playing or singing in my mother’s ear with arms about her or researching his Bible for Sunday school class. It was as constant, present even if nothing else was happening. Because fragrance elicits so many images and feelings, is associated with things that are even wordless. Masculine, yes, I’d say he was that; strong of heart and body but unusually gentle, prone to fun as much as deep pondering. Complex. I watched him, baffled, at times but admiring. Old Spice spoke to the lighter sides, the part ready to get moving and accomplishing and being in the greater world–with his illuminating smile as he leaned toward a person, listening carefully. He was a traditionalist in a core sense yet also one who cared little for constraining imagination much–just enough to harness energy and ideas to produce something very good. And there was a side to him that appreciated and sought the outdoors. Water activities with boats, camping among musical birds and scurrying critters, riding his bike through tree-lined streets, taking winding back roads that led to odd, often interesting places.

My father, then, an Old Spice man. It trailed him out of the house and hung around inside. I sometimes sneaked a sniff of it from the iconic white bottle when he was on work trips. Though I have to admit that later he also wore other aftershaves–English Leather, Royall Bay Rum and, to change it up, Royall Lyme (which I also particularly enjoyed). But Old Spice won out most of the time, from what memory asserts.

But increasingly I was intent on learning the fascinating codes of scent from my mother, sisters, girlfriends and glossy ads. As I became a teen, things changed more and more. If it all began in the late thirties, not long after it became associated as much with men as women. And was worn by aspiring young adults. As with everything, I had to wait until I was fourteen or fifteen to officially wear any out into the world. But I could enjoy the fragrances of others in school hallways.

Today every fashion magazine appeals to both genders with dramatic ads and little scent strips, hoping to trigger a longing for something more, better, more enticing, more unique. And, as usual with any olfactory trigger, those scents are associated with certain males I have known other than my father. I dated guys who wore Brut (what a name and marketing!), Hai Karate, Musk by English Leather, 4711 and Jaguar. Hefty names, generally, meant to overstate, even lionize the male image most teenaged and college boys could rarely truly impart. Some bowled me over– to a near faint. I probably liked the musky scents the most and knew that was pretty bold of me to admit.

All teen boys and girls aspiring to be attractive men and women reached for what was deemed more adult–yet not often the same; we needed our own signature styles. We spritzed, splashed, dabbed and slapped it on. And not always to increase our favor in the eyes–and through noses–of others. Later in life, different scents shaped images of my boyfriends, then husbands, a few co-workers and friends. When those waft my way now, a memory with face comes to the fore. Like Hugo Boss, a later scent, which resonates with someone long ago loved and lost. Like patchouli (more considered gender neutral even then), worn by quintessential hippie boys who captivated. Or Aramis, which Marc wore for some years after we married, though he generally didn’t and doesn’t, anymore, like fancy scent in his professional life, period. I think his favorite these days, despite approving of Atelier Cologne’s pungent Cedre Atlas for either gender (which I like and sometimes wear), is Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint liquid soap. He uses it daily and might wash his clothes with it if he could. Good thing I don’t mind the fragrance as it beams right at my nose after he washes face or hands.

Recently I was at a large grocery store with a daughter when she said she had to pick up something for her partner. His favorite body wash. Body wash…I followed, curious. She went right to a giant display of Old Spice and chose his favorite one. I nearly fell backward, stunned as I gazed upon the overwhelming choices of…everything I was not prepared for this, at all. For there was a kind of wall of shelves stocked to the brim with Old Spice products–and not just after shave or anti-perspirant. There were air fresheners, anti-chafe emollient and body washes and beard products and shampoos and conditioners. I probably left something out. There were dozens of eye-catching new designs of packaging, and and new scents galore despite the brand trumpeting: “Old Spice.” At least there was still a ship–well, a yacht, if I saw it right, replacing the old standby, which had been a colonial-type tall ship. One of my favorite types of boats. But now–a yacht!

It had apparently been rebranded over the years I had forgotten about it. It had begun by addressing the image so long taken for granted, then slowly becoming “an old man’s aftershave.” I mean, it was true that I didn’t know younger men who’d worn Old Spice. Or only the musk-laced one which, if you consider it, makes sense. By 2008, though, the brand was growing rapidly. Then a few years later a smart, playful commercial was conceived and produced, and it successfully portrayed a buff male touting its masculine but fun virtues. I looked it up. It absolutely was a different image they were going for, at last.

Old Spice had evolved to meet the expectations of media savvier and younger generations. And as I gazed upon all the choices before me, I was bedazzled–though I also felt like laughing a little. How could any male find all these exotic or surprising iterations that attractive? Coconut Old Spice? And I would be daunted by such choices. The packaging, scent variations, the graphics. I was surprised that some sported an old red color or white with additional colors. But it was too wide array of offerings to study further and my daughter was ready. I started to walk away.

Then I turned back. Where was the regular Old Spice deodorant? I reached high and snagged one, put it in my basket. I was taking it home to Marc. Because, he’d told me long ago, even though his father hadn’t been around after his parents divorced, his grandfather had been. And he wore only simple and trusty Old Spice. And was he delighted I bought it for him? Of course. Pleasantly sweet and spicy Old Spice is back in our lives again. And Marc smells pretty darned nice when we share a good hug.