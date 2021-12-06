in holidays and family, nonfiction, photo story, Uncategorized, walks 170 Words

Monday’s Meander: Sunset River/Park Holiday Lights

The sun is setting much earlier (by 4:30 pm) so I have to race to the river to enjoy anyt sunset walk. Last Friday it was almost too late, but I caught a few glimpses of colorful sky and water–as well as house light refelctions. I also enjoyed bright holiday decorations strung up in an area at Foothills Park. I hope the pictures show the message: May some peace and loveliness visit you, too, among the harder moments these days and nights…

I’ll close with another outing from yesterday. The outdoor mall was only one stop among several. The second photo is of my youngest daughter and me earlier, masked but pleased to be out (sunshine beamed so bright for this shot). We tallied up Christmas gifts, ate a light lunch at sidewalk tables, shopped more, had a cookie and coffee break–we were out from noon ’til night. This is a rare amount of time together (she works full time, has toddler twins) so we were very grateful for this day.

