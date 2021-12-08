Wednesday’s Words: Nonfiction/Christmas Celebrations and Strength of Enduring Hope

I haven’t set foot into a church sanctuary since the pandemic shut things down. The above photo was taken at a church we attended a couple of years– First Presybyterian Church, solid but exquisite, built in 1887. A city center church community, it is lovely architecturally. And I miss it at times. Though some restrictions are eased, I’m not so sure about singing and praying wiith densely grouped humanity just yet. The Season naturally beckons me to join in and sing out from heart and soul.

Still, I am waiting. Even if safety seems more relative than ever. Yet Marc and I can choose–and have over the past two and a half years, at times–attending online church services. We share inquiring spiritual inquiry and read Scripture aloud to one another on and off; I have a daily practice of reading the Bible and other sources of wisdom. The truth, is my faith is not tied to a building or a congregation. I have been a praying person since I was a tiny child, and God is to me both powerfully omnipresent and personal. However, I grew up in the First United Methodist Church in Michigan. My family was well engaged in education classes, music and fellowship. I have played an angel in the Nativity story, sung carols and hymns during Advent and harmonized with my musical family, enscounced in the front (left side) pews. Our sanctuary was beautifully decorated, the sacred music transporting. And there were the sweetly tantalizing cinnamon buns made in the big church kitchen by a bunch of cheerful youths and adults.

That was my childhood and youth. Since then, I have attended many churches (and other configurations of spiritual gatherings–including AA and NA). I have had a few painful crises of faith when times seemed unendurable. I have left more churches than I have stayed with…yet the traditions stay with me as well as the belief. I respected and loved my childhood church, its constancy. I was included and cared about despite any waywardness and struggles. I still think it was an exceptional church helmed by mostly wise men and women. But I have yet to discover another I love half as much. The music that imbued my adult life was partly rooted in classical (and sacred) music as well as old familiar hymns that dominated services. (My father led the adult choir for years, oversaw the music programming.) They brought tears to my eyes as I sang, even as deep joy rose up. I still cannot sing those songs, even at home, without getting a bit weepy; it is part of the experience. And they speak to a more gracious life, one filled with a greater puprose. Illustrated a courageous and kinder humanity who can be more deeply aligned with the Divine Creator.

Today as I write, however, I am listening to Sting. His atmospheric, almost melancholic album playing is “If on a Winter’s Night”, a collection of traditional songs, lullabies and carols from the British Isles. It takes me to much older times and places, to valleys and mountains that have existed foreever, and the moors Sting must know well…to shadows and drifting light, to silent midnights and slow, solitary sunrises. It harkens back to an elemental part of my humaness, the spiritual energy that lives throughout time. I am very moved. Maybe it’s my maternal grandparents’ Scottish-Irish-English bood in my veins, but I lean into this music as I do with almost any traditional music of these countries. And tonight this music pulls me into winter’s delights and mysteries even more.

A time of turning inward, more often resting, seeking clarity of mind in the increasing cold, and sorting out things–literal and otherwise– as life-giving rain pours down on the firs and the bony trees outside my door in the Northwest. As Christmas nears, I seek more coziness and ponder the ways and means that have brought me to this time. A quieter state.

No matter what is going on with me, I instinctively look up and move with expectancy in daily life. I am not afraid of bending my knees, seeking God’s succor and guidance. Perhaps I am rather an idealist and even a romantic–I do not regret it–but I’m willing and able to face reality’s stunning trials, its insistent lessons. As a person who follows Christ’s teachings, I believe in the healing and liberating powers of a revolutionary compassion; authentic engagement with others; and the possibilites of hope which strives to do whatever good is needed. To forgive, to be generous despite my failures and flaws. To humbly accept my small place in the universal design.

It is, though, difficult to claim my faith openly at times. In the western part of this country–which I so admire and defend as well as can take issue with–the act of stating I am Christian can be like stepping into a fight ring. Or ending up being shunned or derided. I am not who those folks recklessly decide I am, pre-determining that I must be “judgmental, hypocritical, closed minded, far right wing.” So I know what it is to be stereotyped as many other groups are. I don’t argue. If my behavior and manner are not enough to offset those prejudices in the end, I need to work on these. But then so be it, I can change no one, nor they, me. I live my life as well as I can, I hope, with alot of help from others–and the wisdom and strength of my faith. We each will follow our own callings, attach to beliefs we choose. I, then, study a true social and cultural radical’s teachings of acknowledging and practicing a higher love, first and last–and wonder how much of what was actually taught was lost or destroyed– and his name is Jesus the Christ.

I admit that institutionalized religions are more a strange puzzle to me than not. I do not undertand formal religions’ power struggles and wars, the political maneuvers and social restrictions. The horrific genocides. I am breathless when I think how, at times, religion’s greed and condemnations can harm us, too. What can it mean to profess compassion and then hurt others? This world is harsh as it is, full of outrage, hopelessness and suffering. We need more care and courage. We need to rise up in Light.

I go about my quiet search for truths. I keep it fairly simple and to the point. I sense God, seek to discover God– and God finds me in every day life, in nature, through people of every sort. And this is the source of any courage, strength and hope that has centered and deepened me in all the places I need it.

I’m pleased I don’t have to hide my Celtic cross when in public. For decades I worked in places it was deemed unacceptable to note one’s religion or politics, especially if they happened to be unpopular. So today–as I do more often–I wore my cross out on my sweater as I did errands. Plus, it is the Advent Season so it has meaning to me. (Even though I don’t necessarily think Jesus was born this time of year. Sources indicate it was likely June since it is said his parents, Joseph and Mary, were going to register to be taxed in Bethlehem.) I value it; it was also given to me long ago by my husband. It speaks of my welcome to all, and is meant to offer peace, wholeness and a universal, everlasting love. At least, this is true for me.

It gives me more hope to meditate on it. To touch it and remember I am part of God and God is part of me. And you. I save it to wear respectfully as the symbol it is for me.

We can each become wiser, I am certain of that. Or we can try to act as if we have decent insight and see if we gain smarter, better ones. We can be more charitable, that is for sure–whoever we are, wherever we live. Motivation for consideration and caring are within our grasp, as are the good outcomes. Charity, the seed of which lives within us, is a celebratory act any day of the year, I remind myself. I lately think of it more as i seek out unique gifts for ones I know or donate money or needed items to those I don’t even know and may never meet. We can all do our bit. How simple to give thought to another.

Well, I am now about done going on about things– and Sting’s CD has ended. I am very appreciative of his creative wealth shared and have listened to him for years, more times than I can count. But now traditional Celtic Chrristmas music plays on. Carols that lift me. It is that sort of night, and it calls to me. I love our small fake tree–we will not cut down a real one, anymore, it seems. It is decorated, its white lights twinkling. And I sure hope–there’s hope again, carrying worries, dreams, my whole messy self–I get to have my family over Christimas Eve and/or Day. I keep acting like I will. No matter what we do, I am just here and grateful for that. So ready for a little more joy. My large family has missed being together, we yearn to enjoy one another; I think most all people desire to spend good times with beloved families.

I can’t wait to sing “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” and all of that. Sugar cookies. Gift swap. Pies and laughter. To just gaze at their faces, hear their voices more.

May you and yours enjoy–or create–meaningful traditions during the coming holidays.







