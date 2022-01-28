in free verse, Northwest poetry, Photos with poetry, poetry, Uncategorized 153 Words

Friday’s Poem: This is Enough

Nothing stays the same and

why should it be so, our lives soon

more or less than what was planned,

the full design rarely finished within sight.

Just this morning I glanced out the window

and there was the absence of you.

I mean there was not you but a trace of gleaming,

an after-image that wanted to linger, a

brightening of the faded platinum of winter

like a bloom fortelling spring through the haze.

How does an essence permeate all of time?

How does sweet perfection transform loss?

I closed my eyes to remember

and all life was returned to me,

this moment finely woven with every other,

a rope of spider’s silk and jute that yet secures me.

If not for then, now would exact another meaning and

if not for abundance, time would be a pauper;

I would be begging, unforgiving, hungry

for more than what I find is needed.

2 thoughts on “Friday’s Poem: This is Enough

I'm happy to hear from you! Tell me what you think.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s