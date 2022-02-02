Wednesday’s Words/Nonfiction: Body and Mind (Olympic Athletes…and Me)

(Photo by Thomas Laukat on Pexels.com)

Last night as I watched videos of athletic competitions that were precursors to the Olympics, I pondered my general well being. I marvelled at those athletes. I know professionals have to juggle many needs as they rigorously train as well as cope with injuries and pain. They have to take care of their mental health, as well, as we have heard increasingly–not a shocking admission, at least to me. They motivate me as I admire their power, their beauty, and wonder how they mange to do it year after year. They are gifted, yes, but profoundly disciplined. They do not give up or not for long– or not that we can see. I’m pulled into their performances, am happily submitting to the spell. And studying their astounding forces of concentration. Wondering how they cope with constant pressure and yet manage to live enact a semblance of everyday life. I conclude they are extra human mentally, as well.

Or did they have talent and then worked the hardest? I ruminated about my various past endeavors, some just slightly semi-athletic. Despite my desire to be one.

And then I readjusted the hot/cold pack I placed under and around my right knee and grunted a little at twinges resulting from changing position.

If you’ve ever enjoyed being active, then had an injury–from spontaneous play or engaging in sports or daily exercising, perhaps walking down the sidewalk– you understand why pain, healing and maintaining good habits in all ways matters. Though I’ve never been truly a serious athlete (though I may have been moving in that direction as I studied figure skating for 10 years), my state of health is important, too. It includes the daily life of the body as well as the intellect and emotions. Balance internally and externally is a goal I daily seek– that well-oiled working state of being, comprised of many small and large parts. It sustains and satisfies. And it isn’t so simple to achieve.

There is the dilemma of pain that can slow anyone down–yet we, too, have to live with it, keep on even if our reputations or careers don’t depend on it. It is present for a reason; we pay attention to the alarm at some point. (I’ve a little knowledge of it after a lifetime of health issues.) And if a person doesn’t use prescription pain medication–I do not as I’m in recovery and also dislike the initial and lingering effects–it can wear on the mental state as well as the body. Acetaminophen does little to ease the sharp ache of injury. I can’t use an anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen; it is discouraged for heart or GI patients. So I use simple meditation and prayer, distraction and heat/cold.

This morning I had an x-ray of my knee, then a consult with the orthopedics doctor. This, because I re-injured the area after Christmas. It didn’t seem a big deal while on a snowy hike with a daughter and her partner, though my right knee and leg began to fuss at me as we returned home. It was worse after a slip I had on my own–no real fall, just limbs at odds with the ground. This sort of stumble occurs occasionally but the problem recedes soon after. The next few days it didn’t get better even with rest, and was painful after I’d walked a half hour or pivoted or descended a steep hill. Or got up too fast from a chair. The discomfort has slowed me down for a month. I’m grateful for the strength and energy I have; I am better off than so many my age. But after two weeks it began to gnaw at me. Kept me quieter in body and mind and uncertain of my physical capabilities.

I have little patience for this. When I am physically restrained by illness or a hurt something for any longer period my body and mind feel as if bound up and constrained, jail-like. I am not a sitter, unlike some who are serene as a cat in sunshine, remaining inert for hours. I don’t understand that way of being; it works for them, but not for me. I get antsy sitting for twenty minutes. (Writing for hours: I schedule 2-3 loads of laundry so I must get up and move about).

The good doctor–congenial, set me at ease–manipulated the knee and leg to discover how/where the pain got worse. He did an expert job of getting a strong reaction from me. Then pronounced the x-ray “good news!” in that no bones are harmed and there is no arthritic degeneration of interest. No major tissue damage that showed. The diagnosis at this point is a lateral and/or medial meniscus tear.

Menisci are two cushions of cartilage-like substance that cushion the knee joint, between tibia and femur. And this is a fairly common injury, generally not traumatic over age 40, as then they get softer so aren’t damaged that much. Younger people can have significant problems as the mesicus is harder so more trauma occurs. I’ve had this before so suspected it. The treatment is 6 weeks of physical therapy followed by a revisit of the knee’s status. If it remains painful surgery may be indicated but this is not usual. Needless to say, I made a PT appointment immediately–despite a Covid shadow looming in medical offices…I have every intention of denying the doctor’s surgical instruments access to my knee.

Meantime, I can walk despite it causing me pain–as long as it isn’t excessive. Not sure what that means–I walk fast, up and down pretty steep hills, or have until lately. Once more I am learning to be careful with small, discrete movements. I try to think in terms of a dance warm up done in earnest by an amateur–easy does it. It may seem counterintuitive that movement helps heal, but it keeps blood flowing and the joints better lubricated. (I’ve generally thought if it hurts, move more, if with caution.) The activity helps the frayed part–pain occurs as bones create friction– then get “sanded down”, as he put it. Thus, torn bits can self-repair, pain diminishes and the knee is back to business. One hopes.

Best case scenario: healed up and going at it again in another month. Give me a challenge and I will rise to it. I love being physical; the good hormones it produces, the pleasures of sensory input and the miracles of movement. I experience an kind of elation, a sense of unity and freedom –whether it is dancing, stretching thoroughly, walking and hiking, ice skating, playing various outdoor games, swimming, and so on. I don’t do nearly enough–held back by money, partly, for equipment. I want a kayak; to take rowing lessons; to cross country ski again, take more dance classes, ride horses. If I can be outdoors, greeted by nature (or the curiosities of cities), I am happiest with the activity even if it’s a hard one. But indoors will do; turn up the music, let me go.

Covid-19 has restricted group actitivies as well as useage of our recreation center. And the reality is, I would do much more alone if I didn;t locate a group, as my husband is not a very willingly active person–he is one of the happy sitters more often than not–but will accompany me a reasonable hike on week-ends, thankfully.Thankfully there is always walking, too–free and accessible with abundant pathways here and countless Northwest trail systems.

This body was born to move–we all inhabit and utilize the human body’s genius, and even with limitations can explore via complex interactions of our systems, our senses and minds. We have such capacity for adaptability. I am grateful to have been born strong and fearless enough to keep getting out there. Age will not stop me; only my body or mind will if I cannot overcome a hurdle.

Or this knee issue might…can I ice skate this year?

Much of any healing derives from learning to accept limitations without letting them rule. There are reasons it is better to pause. That impatience I have to get going has to be calmed so I can concentrate on expending energy on restoration of physical parts, other changes needed. It takes peserverance and honed skills to keep on when the way is not clear or easy. I talk to myself: do not give in, do not slip into the haze of malaise, do not think of youself as older or less than but, soon, better and stronger. Otherwise, health issues do their dirty work emotionally and may make me feel almost useless, a has-been, a woman who has lost her edge. Yes, a person without stamina enough to live in the world well with endurance, verve and joy. May it not be so if I can help it.

I have some experience holding on and keeping at it, but there have been days the past month…when the covers yanked up to my eyes felt better than sudden chill air outside my cozy cave. There was the prospect of taking it a step at a time down our steep stairs, just finding most leg and foot work taxing. But it is what it is whether I am grumpy or cheerful so I get to it even if it is a hobble. I must simply do it; it saves me from pity-partying and keeps me forward looking. I am reminded there is plenty to enjoy indoors while healing–reading, writing, drawing, talking to friends and family, listening to music I’ve neglected or just now discovering, house tasks, getting outdoors to pick up the mail, looking at the mountains beyond the trees. And a short walk, more slowly, chin up.

And watching Olympics events.

Whenever I think of how tough it is to live in a human body I think, for one, of my son, Josh Falk. (I have two other children who’ve overcome unusual health difficulties.) He’s a pro skater, has been for about 25 years, but not before a life-threatening motorcycle accident. After that he achieved far more than anyone ever imagined possible. It was made clear he might not survive, as internal organs were damaged, his jaw and teeth crushed, his head injury significant….The visits to critical and then intensive care for almost three months is a series of mental pictures that remain vivid. That he was unlikely to walk out close to well, much less ever get back on a skateboard was a given. But Josh believes in Divine Love and that enables self healing. The surgeons and doctors watched in astonishment as he grew strong and then got well enough to walk out and start anew. He defied all expectations: he’s appeared in hundreds of skate magazines, videos and films and continues to inspire others in diverse ways. Yes, it changed his life–my life, too. But he believes it changed things for the better in most every way. Was I afraid he’d injure hmself again? At first, of course. But before long I saw this made him happy and his life expanded spiritually and emotionally, and he later developped his own businesses. I have stopped fearing; he is an amazing athlete. He does what he must do. He is a good son and a good man. (And skateboarding is an Olympic sport now.)

Whatever is this poor little bum knee? I am embarrassed by my annoyance with it. He texts me: Love and healing to you, mama, you’ll be alright, keep going.

This week I do look forward to the Winter Olympics–a fascinating experience for heart and soul. I might have wanted to become an athlete among the other goals I harbored, sure. I understand to a very tiny degree the rush, the freedom that comes after intense work and reaching a pinnacle of sorts. So it’s a natural response to enjoy spectating as they share passion realized as perfectly as possible. (Don’t we love a success story?) What a good time for me to do so. I observe young adults pushing their bodies and minds to far edges with artistry and skill. They do what they do best. And my own resolve to live well is increased with heroic human examples to consider. How I think about challenges makes a transformative difference. It make me want even more to just go hiking soon, grateful for the body I have.

Below, one of Josh's earliest magazine articles