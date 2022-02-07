Yesterday I decided that, sore knee/leg or not, we were going to the coast and having a lovely, relaxing few hours. The doctor said to keep walking unless it caused a real spike in pain or thing otherwise worsened. It hadn’t bothered me as much a few days so it was on–I’d also get to see how much I could push it on a forest trail, then the beach walk. I soon start physical therapy for 6 weeks, anyway.
I felt liberated as the stress of city life and cares of family life (and Marc’s work stress) melt away. (Above: appeared to be a combinatioin of fog and smokiness in Coast Mtns. but no sign of wildfires; air got clearer in time.) We first stopped at West Oswald State Park and Short Sands, the very small beach at edge of forest. It was , of course, busy with no rain and sun shining, mid-50s F temps. We took a different trail for an easy hike down.
Below: Marc, the happy rock hunter; me, admiring the creek view and contemplating the last part of trail as I rest the knee.
The ocean’s song beckons as we near beach; we first cross a swaying bridge.
The streams of sunlight, at left, grew brighter as time went on–beautiful to watch!
We started back so we could have a few hours at another beach. Next week I will take you to another favorite coast stop.
See you next Monday!
One thought on “Monday Meanders: Coastal Fun, Part I”
Very well done