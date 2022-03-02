Wednesday’s Words: Get All In, or You Better Jump Out

I love this old messy troll woman. I think of her as a crone, not a monstrous thing. It was given to me by my mother after my parents travelled to Scandanavia over 40 years ago. (They also visited my cousin Sally, another family who played cello–there were four of us– a fine musician who was in Bergen, Norway’s symphony.) My parents had fun with her and her sculptor husband, and described Norway’s mythic, awesome lanscapes, showed me slides of the places they saw. I admit I was envious; their stories shared fascinated me.

Of course, I have read that trolls are long been considered devious demons, tricksters, averse to all humans, even stupid, and best to be avoided. I have some other opinions–including that they are closer to nature’s deep wisdom if, indeed, they are likely wily and powerful and poerhaps less trustworthy than desired. But who knows for sure? It is mythology but valid with such history. That is, if one believes in trolls and elves and fairies and pixies, and so on. And Sasquatch, for another example right here in the Pacific Northwest. I am open-minded–why not?

But I love this troll. It triggers a smile when I see her on my bookshelf and I recall how my mother handed it to me with a smirk, eyes sparkling. I was given several gifts from their travels; they knew I’d longed to travel far beyond our North American continent. The one time I might have accompanied them was after high school. But I was not in the right mood for it. I am sorry I forfeited it, but my older sister took my place. (She reported she and dad drank German dark beer from fancy steins and Dad quite enjoyed it, a shocking event since my parents were, I’d thought, tea totalers. My mother expressed disbelief, too, apparently. I can see her face as he sipped away.)

But, yes, trolls. And parents and the image above ( taken from a series of peculiar photos when I borrowed the ceramic receptacle from an art museum, part of a project for the public). The picture and the idea came to me for three reasons: I anticipate a visit from an older daughter in two weeks; we all visited the museum in 2013 when she visited before; and this visit brings to the fore the messy, confounding and happy state of modern parenthood.

For me, that means: biological and non-bioloigal parenthood. Otherwise commonly known as, I supppose–oh, sigh–“stepmotherhood.” What deos that mean? A step down or away–a giant or little step from the original configuration of family life? A state of being that insinsuates real or percieved otherness? Sometimes known as: witch or ogre, a nusiance, a second-hand stand-in for a maternal figure and so on. I protest that right now and did from the start. I was there because I chose to mother five kids, not just my natural-born ones from the get-go. I may have been optimistic but it was genuine and went deep. Turns out this woman who purportedly could not have–and prior to that hadn’t planned a life to include it, anyway–had an inborn inclination to keep watch over children.

It has been a long, fabulous and scary ride being a stepmother. A caretaker for five including two daughters who were not born of my body. How much do I want you to know…?

Most readers know a fair amount about me if they have read my posts a few years: the life in a middle class family and, thus, a bit privledged–yet mixed with a dangerous childhood and youth, as well as chunk of my adulthood. Years 21-43 are mostly under wraps, years of tales of falling in love easily, the unhappy divorces, raising a family (in earliest years it was in poverty), the moves from place to place. And a few short but treacherous years in the quicksand of alcoholism despite my “look good” going on–then a difficult recovery. Health hurdles. Creative work feeling like boulders pushed uphill; sweating it out, anyway. And mind-boggling lessons learned. So, there are people from those times who are alive and not apt to take kindly to what is shared in transparent revelation. My children know enough. They lived through much, too–and understand or know more than we think. But not all of it, or ever. That’s how it should be, maybe. Parents remain, in large part, mysterious individuals.

I had three children unexpectedly–I had been told I could not carry much less likely bear children. Carrying them was a challenge with the condition of placenta previa which casues early and often ends in miscarriage. I almost lost my first child who was 2 and a half pounds at a time the medical community knew quite how to maximize help for preemies. The other other two babaies’ outcomes were dicey but ended well enough–they were only 6 weeeks early after false labors with earlier hospitalization. Welcoming them into my life was not so hard. I swooned with love as I felt them on my chest. Each arrived with medical challenges but they each thrived in time to become strong and capable.

And then things changed at age 29. I had a visit from my non-bioloogical daughters’ mother while I was a mother to two. (And the next year welcomed a third child born to me.) She was in the mood to talk about more than usual–and she was a good talker. I’d met R. and the man who became her husband in college after 1971, In fact, we were close fr iends along with other student couples, some of whom had families already. We shared frequent supportive, fun time together as we worked and/or finished college –or dropped out to be housekeepers and child caretakers. The core of the group was 6 outdoorsy, creative types, hippies at heart. We helped raise each others’ kids–even nursing one (we all nursed, did t hings the natural way) of the other babies when its mother was unable for a week. And heard each others’ complaints and dreams. And had good parties as well as outdoors experiences.

It so happened that I was back in that same college town 7 years later. R. and Marc–yes, my Marc, who I married a year later– and the girls lived there, still. He was then caring for the girls most of the time, though they were in day care mostly. Sometimes, becaseu I ended up renting a carriage house kitty korner from his place–I helped him out as I juggled college again and my own family. R and I saw each other, at times–she and Marc were divorced as was, shortly, I.

One day she came by and we talked about parenting issues, life in the quit glow of a candle sitting on my dining nook table. The children were asleep. I had watched mine and hers that evening. She simply said, “If I was glad of anyone caring for my children, trusting someone to love my girls, it would be you.” It sett me off-kilter. I didn’t know what she meant by such a statement but agreed I had always loved them, their whole lives. I knew them before they were born, as R. had shared with me she was pregnant each time. ot too happily, but the timing wasn’t great. (It often isn’t.) When she made that statement, they were 4 and 5 and a half. Our families had visited at times; we’d kept in touch off and on. Our children knew each other and p layed wel.

Not long after, it was clear R. was moving on more and more; the details of the circumstances are complicated, but Marc was good with keeping the children although they shared custody. Since I lived near him, we were old friends living hectic lives but also sharing interests, we spent more time together. This came on the heels after I endured a three day custody suit regarding my own children, which I won without any doubt expressed by the judge…my first husband looked on disconsolately, angrily; it took took years to patch that rupture (but we really did). In time, Marc and I got closer. And married the next year. And I had not just two then three children to watch over and adore– there were 5 then, making a family of 7.

I didn’t think much of it, to be honest, despite many telling me it was a major decision, maybe anot too bright one. I was naive, perhaps. But I had optimism and energy galore; I was 30 when we married and had been getting my life together. We moved to big blue house with a good back yard on a shady tree-lined street. The elementary school was down the block. My children at that time were these ages: 7, almost 7, 6, almost 6 and a few months old. In other words, it was almost like having two sets of twins and a baby. The noise level, I was told by visitors, could be near-deafening and the little people running about stirred up a whirlwind. We were deaf to it within weeks and I loved the somewhat controlled chaos.

It went well enough. Boundaries were established, rules made and tested as was the one chore assignment for each, weekly. They shared a couple rooms for awhile, until the one son grew too grouchy being paired in bunk beds with a sister. (Next move, we had more room for all but seldom quite enough, either.) I got skilled at scheduling a great many tasks each day and working out efficient means to fill needs of home and family. It was a challenge enjoyed. Loving them all, I thought, was simply meant to be. College might have to wait (it did, for decades). Of course, there were medical crises, emotional ups and downs, issues with the other parents that could exact a toll, finding money enough to feed the well and clothe them as they grew fast–this was another part of it.

But we made an adaptable team for group sports and other games. We had fun in the kitchen on bread and cookie making days and they liked cooking, my one son included. We went camping a bit, took enjoyable trips to the Great Lakes and a great grandmother’s summer house. We read books and made books; made up songs and dances; created puppet shows and plays; went to museums and embarked on science-based jaunts in the woods and fields. (One house we lived in was by a place called Dinosaur Hill that had a great nature center, lots of safe trails in pretty trees. Another was a country house, replete with deer and wild cats and a great old barn. We enjoyed several family friendly homes.) They took community dance and art classes, swimming, baseball, karate, music. Marc kept getting better jobs. Our circumstances fell shy of what we desired but we did alright. We had adapted to used cars and rented houses after each move–it was alot, due to Marc’s career as an engineer and moving up the ladder slowly. It was second hand stores and hand-me-downs. Finally I went back to work after six years and right across the street (another miracle in my life) in an agency for aging and disabled services. All were in school and more used to pulling their weight at home.

The four sisters had gotten close fast. My son often appreciated them; he found his way, Since he was unusually outgoing and a lover of putdoors activities, he made new friends fast that filled up our yards and kitchens. I broke up a good number of arguments, some that came to blows beween the five. He was sandwiched between them but it was made known that was no excuse to be a trouble maker. They all developed their own particular relationships with one another. And with me. I was there every day, I admired their individuality and was grateful for their presence in our lives in good times as well as trudging throguh the sludge of difficulties. I watched over them as their father/stepfather was gone more and more for work trips. And I struggled with my own failings, though my fierce attachment to mothering held strong. We did have blow outs amid crises in adolescence–Marc and I had four teenagers for many years; our youngest was home another six. It meant being alert, watching out for anything untoward. I missed things, I’m certain.

That’s the background, then. And you might suppose that C. and A., those two daughters I did not give actual birth to, might have one day called me “Mom” or maybe “Mom Cynthia” or “Mom Two” or something meaningful. I had felt like an everyday daily mom. But the catch to this story is that I was and am “Cynthia” to both C. and A., and it will always be so. At best, I am noted as being their second mother, or the surprise mother figure who picked up the reins when I married their dad, despite seeing their mother sporadically for years and my beign there. It took work to accept that reality, to see it their way. I think it made things more trying for them when my first 2 children with my first husband–despite our parting being harsh–saw their father like clockwork, and for most of every summer, too. But I also knew their mother and her tenacious empotional hold on them, not surprisingly their yearning for her. I had to make peace with it all. But her daughters did not, not for along while if ever. It has trailed them, and it was loss I could never begin to replace.

So I have remained Cynthia, a name that other people also call me. Married to their father, who loved and fought for their well being, who was not always in their good favors, who in fact bumbled along, tripping enough that it hurt me badly as well as it has them (maybe worse as I feel my shortcomings so sharply and long), and trying to make my way in step-motherhood without much help. How could I blame them? I was not R. I was their dad’s partner and one who brought her own three kids. But the fact was when we were out and about, people always thought we were a regular biological unit and noted that they looked a lot like me–and, of course, the dad. A mixture, for sure, some blonder, some curlier, some with hazel eyes, some with blue or grey-blue eyes. But from a distance, some similaritoes or it appeard to others. A family, that was the point of the commentary, and the kids were sorta curte, afterall. And pretty well behaved! Oddly, though, many noted that at times C. and A. were thought to take after me….when my oldest daughter looked and still does, so much like me…

I wondered what they thought about it but never asked as they politely smiled or maybe noted I was their…stepmother.

I wanted, in truth, to move past that. To what, I often wondered. Did it make such a difference what they called me all those years? No. I felt like a mother, found myself behaving as everyone’s mother. And believe me when I say I know they loved me back, in all the ways they could and did. It was just different, and not always easy. I just kept acting like I was theirs, all of them. I can’t imagine anything else with every one of them–each having about reached middle age. Gasp!– and thank goodness. One, an art profesor and sculptor; one, a minister; one, a small business owner of a painting company owner and pro skateboarder; one, in manufacturing; one, a city events coordinator. And between them they have produced 7 grandchildren, and three more are newer grandchildren via our son’s second marriage.

They survived those early years as we all figured out the next steps the best we could. They have had passionate work and found love; they have had terrible losses and hurdle; they are brave and perservering. They are beloved by their families, to the point.

And now there is to be another family get together. All of us at the table.

I think it was 2006 when she’d visited with her son, and then again in 2013. The last time C. arrived from VA., she flew in for her little sister’s wedding in 2014, made a beautiful cake for it and then was quickly gone yet seeming not pleased with it all, in the end. So it has been over 7 years since we have seen her here. Marc and I visited her a few brief times. Then, seomthing changed the course of our relatiuonships. It was what seemed a small communication problem about 3 and a half years ago, based on a simple email. And suddenly she chose to not communicate with us or her siblings–perhaps only with her closest and full-blood sister, A.– for 2 and a half years. No one said that much after the shock of it; it was to be what it was, nothing anyone said could change her mind.

No one in our family wants to take sides, certainly chooses not to make things more trying by interpreting what we may barely understand. We talk about much–but I think the priority is to preserve our generally close-knit family and that now means being extremely careful of what we share about each other. And the original and ensuing issues were not fully addressed. It was gut-wrenching, that black-out. The utter exclusion. It felt like being exiled from, our shared hearts and souls. Then, over a year ago she wrote us each, asked for forgiveness of any hurt caused and declared her continued love. I was stunned. That was enough. The emotional drought felt about over, even as her father and I wondered what had happened, truly, and what might happen next. But things seemed patched up, invisibly but well enough for the time being. We still tend to take it one day at a time.

There are times a parent has to sort things out the best he or she can and then just live with it. Let it be, give it over to God. Find the best way to keep loving steadfastly despite deep pain, even if it means setting up our own self-protection, too. We do not have to fully understand or even accept the ways of our families in order to irrevocably love them. We will stand up for them, be there when they do call, and listen with a heart held open as possible, and let the sorrowful tears fall as they do. And pray, pray and work for healing.

I think that good healing came, finally. It took me a long working out spiritually, emotionally. My husband deals with things silently, in solitude; we talked some, but admitted it was impossible to resolve until there was a right time for her. In the last year we have communicated much better, more often. We are friendly, and pleased for each other’s forward movements in life and as supportive as we can be when things are tougher. Maybe she had to step away to address wounds of loss or anger or whatever it was that adult children address. (We all do the same, if maybe differently.) Yet it seemed to have something to do with my stepmothering, initally, how I loved each of them differently in her view, then it had become a storm of great unhappiness for us both. I was taken down with such sadness, perhaps guilt… for what? For not being her actual mother…? Being second best at times when she needed the first best, first choice, so less of me. Being intially bonded fully with my own natural born children from the instant of pregnancy? But that is the trerrain of stepparenting, at times. One can only give so much–it has to be accepted for what it is by the family, by one’s self. Different children but each loved–simple to me. In the end, maybe it was best that she separated from us awhile. Certainly for her. Now she is coming out to visit us and we shall see, but I will–we will–be happy to embrace her.

The circumstances of her return are in large part due to the occasion of the coming anniversay of a horrifc loss in our family when A.’s daughter, our granddaughter, died suddenly last spring. C. is arriving here now, as due to Covid-19 and life circumstances she did not come then to the outdoor funeral, though she did write much of the eulogy her father read. (I read a poem through tightened throat.) She attended the funeral via live video as several other far-flung family members did. It is painful, that loss of our daughter’s daughter, to write about much less talk about, still. Forgive me. Life is random and unkind too often. I have cried often for so many troubles but just human troubles, nothing we all don’t know and endure in a lifetime, one trial or another. But I still have in my life all those that remain with us, thank God. (But, too, I cannot help but count the deaths that have occurred during springtime. It is peculiar that most are very close to my own birthday or Mother’s Day. I have to keep my head, realize their spirits are nearby–so I believe.)

Yes, we look forward to C. arriving in a couple of weeks. What a pleasure to gather all our children about us, have some time to talk, walk together, share food, share ourselves….I can feel my love breathing deeply, my soul refreshing, my mind tidying up, readying things to welcome her, but not, I hope, overwhelmingly. I will be watchful of her cues even as I give what I can offer. I want her to know I have deep gratitude for the person she is. Unpredictable times, being wounded and wounding others–this is somehow endemic to the ways of living and learning, and when family is involved it is trickier. We make tough choices. I know how it goes; my own birth family was woven of dysfunction, devotion, affection and hope. It is not a simple thing to love without reservation. But we do it, anyway. I find I cannot help myself. I was made to dive in once my gut tells me to go, to allow the suffering or celebration in equal measure. To welcome and join in the music and movements of this genius creation called life.

Well, that worn troll, that much maligned creature on the “stern” of the ceramic bowl-boat has to think over things awhile, per pictures of a staged story I did. But she is not going to give up; she isn’t going to jump overboard because there are always options, solutions. That old lady troll is going to get on with it, start on another journey, find out what awaits around the bend. No matter what naysayers say. But there are reasons why a troll does what she does; she knows her own power and also its irritating limits, but she isn’t often what others may believe at first glance.

In a world like we have, there is still room for all sorts of mysterious things– perhaps even trolls. For certain, ingenuity and hope–the ability to make unusual or broken down things useful and anew once more.

Below are a few photos of our daughters from the 2013 visit–almost ten years ago! Three photos are while visiting the Japanese Garden; one barely includes Marc at the back of the line. One shows our son with two sisters, a brother-in-law (our son-in-law) and a nephew (our grandson) on a great river boat trip we had. There are other family members shown, including the granddaughter we lost, sitting beside her mother. It may be a difficult thing to gather, at moments, but I will gladly take new photos from our reunion and a quiet celebration, I hope, of Krystal’s too short, firecracker-brilliant life.