Monday’s Meander: In Anticipation…and Travel by Mind

I ran out of time today to complete a post based on outings over the week-end. Between visiting my sister most of the day and then my son and daughter-in-law, the hours flew by. I am also in anticipation of a few events, including spring’s unfolding (see above), as well as our daughter’s arrival from Virginia on Fri. This coincides with several birthdays this month and in April, as well as remembrance of family death dates. (And granddaughter passed just last April.) Grief pervades even beauty, so spring can seem a mixed arena within which to live. I am beyond grateful for each bud, leaflet and startling bloom; the richer sunshine with longer days; fragrant breezes, chorusing birds and a kaleidoscope of colors that overlay the waning greys of winter and brighten the rains of spring. I’ve been walking more vigorously since a cortisone shot to the knee and physical therapy, so that is wonderful. And I do look forward to farther- flung travels as spring and summer come into their glory.

Yet right now the jumble of upcoming birthday celebrations of loved ones coupled with losses can pull me into waves of sadness and tire me out. It’s the contrast of it, the jubilant yes rubbing against the droning no…I have to practice internal balance, and I want to support others, too. So I need to strengthen and gird my heart, even as it softens and opens like a fresh magnolia flower.

One thing that helps is to travel virtually. Via photography blogs, computer or television options, sure, but I really mean mentally. It’s easy and free, after all.

Especialy when I have trouble sleeping or keeping my mind on hopeful philosophical musings (as has happened lately), I take myself to places I have been to and loved by visualizing them. I think we all do this, and perhaps should more often, as it helps supplant a challnegingt state of being with a nourishing one. For me, one such place is Interlochen, Michigan, where I attended Interlochen Summer Arts Camp (there were others, but Interlochen was the finest)) when growing up. When we visited there a few years back, I looked out over Duck Lake and Green lake and thought: making music, writing, acting and dancing in this place infused me with lifesaving hope and joy, enabling me to further pursue passions. Those experiences allowed revelatory moments with people who gave my mind and spirit a radiant new sheen; they offered the freedom to help build a better self, as well as work on skills and talents.

So– that is why I shared, below, the shot of me at Interlochen from that trip, happy, enlivened by great memories. Sitting beside a favorite lake in the sweet-summered open air. The scope of life enhancements was such that I could enumerate many blessings as a youth– when much of my world seemed to come apart. And I still can. I can close my eyes and be there…I tell myself: this is true life as much as the hurt of leavetaking; this is faith moving right in the center of troubles. Happiness can be kept holy in divergent ways, and may it be so as needed. This world is so traumatized. I humbly embrace any small gift, and pray for those who are aching and wanting.

I will likely write this “Wednesday’s Words” post, but not a “Friday’s Poem”, and may find it difficult to contribute posts next week due to family activities and several obligations. I will be back. Meantime, I hope you awaken moments of grace in your lives…and keep sharing good love every day. We all need both.