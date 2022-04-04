in day trips near Portland, meanders, nature photos, NW photography, Oregon views, Portland sights, Uncategorized 154 Words

Monday’s Meanders: An Awakening Springtime in a Japanese Garden

It’s been a couple weeks since posting, as our Virginia daughter visited our Portland family for 10 days. The time scurried by as we engaged in various family gatherings. We also sought out local destinations. Often it was gardens, a couple of which Cait hadn’t visited before. We appreciated the Japanese Garden with its brightened springtime finery. It is nestled in Washington Park, part of larger Forest Park at the edge of city center. Yet, what a world far beyond.

Many people were present, but many shots provided unobstructed views. There are not so many flowers but the simplicity and serenity of design with an abundance of trees, plants and water features were wonderful to behold, as ever. Please enjoy the meander.

The smiles of Marc, Cait and myself speak to a fine day shared; since a friendly person offered to snap a picture, we obliged.

A glimpse of downtown Portland from the Japanese Garden.

7 thoughts on “Monday’s Meanders: An Awakening Springtime in a Japanese Garden

  4. We live just down partway the hill. We have not yet renewed our membership, but it is still one of my favorite places. Come back for the irises and the koi. I hope there’ll be koi again. And the roses just across the way where I loop my mile.

