Wednesday’s Words/Short Story (and a Note): The Shiny Surface of Things

Hello all, just a note before the story written today.

I have thought it over and yesterday decided to take a break from Wednesday’s Words posts. It has been over a decade of writing longform as well as posting photos and poetry. I greatly enjoy writing short stories and creative nonfiction as much as any genre. But this is the one posting that requires 6 to 8 hours or more of writing and revising–(and still I miss simple errors). Though usually I am quite up to writing such intenisve periods of time, there have been recent challenges to overcome. The knee injury in January has caused prolonged pain, interruption of usual routines. Now corrective surgery is at last on the horizon. I expect the procedure will restore me to health but it takes time to accomplish that. I have been tested. Despite several health hurdles in my life, the removal of daily power walks and long week-end hikes and explorations has emphasized my limitations and, many times, a lack of power to overcome them well. One learns how to surrender, even if it is not a critical thing like the heart disease diagnosis at 51–the heart attack during a hike. It worked for me, giving way to rest and recouperation, long before now so I will relearn to relent and accept. Then I get to regroup and start anew in any way I can.

Perhaps this is a good time, then, for more reflection regarding the direction I want to take this blog, as well. I have been pondering that a long time–as well as attending to a resurfacing desire to work on projects for submission and possible publication. I like changing up goals, pushing myself creatively; perhaps I have become overly content here, a tad complacent. A whole new blog or a podcast might also be an option while or after my knee mends. I will refocus my energies effectively, I hope.

I will for now continue to post on Mondays and Fridays, and occasionally on Wednesday if/when that feels good and right. I have much material gathered over the years for “Monday’s Meander” posts and won’t be off my feet for so terribly long! So I hope you stick around to further peruse what offerings I share. My mission remains the same: to highlight the active presence of beauty and renewal in this rough-and/or- ready world, to seek strength, compassion and wisdom of Divine Light, and to share my small journey as I discover more ways to still live with verve and peace as I grow older. I am a survivor of much but a student of all that is useful and ultimately healing, hopeful and invigorating for body, spirit and mind.

But if you don’t stick around, I understand, we all have priorities and agendas. All the best to you and yours. Happy Spring to you readers, to all you fine creative folks!

Blessings and good cheer,

Cynthia

The Shiny Surface of Things

Everyone in Marionville soon knew who he was. They’d pass him and crane their necks for a closer look; take a seat nearer to his table at the cafe to hear what he might have to say; look toward his mother’s house in the hills when he wasn’t seen a few days. If Heaven Steele accompanied him on errands they’d be stopped, people making inane conversation on the pretext of having business with her. The younger ones hardly dared look at him up close. People soon asked for his autograph right in the middle of the street slowing their cars and hailing him. Walden Steele would study the ground or the shelves, only after offering a brief dazzling smile, perhaps a handshake if the neighbor (or intruder, he’d grumble as they went on) was introduced and seemed congenial.

Of course it was the women and girls who were most flabberghasted when he arrived. First of all, no one had realized that this famous man was the son of the eccentric artist who had moved there from Chicago, leaving her high-powered career ten years prior. Some asserted she might be psychic (per reports of those who’d had enlightening conversations with Heaven). But her name itself was irritating; not everyone was thrilled with her being a year around resident, rather than summer folk. It was impressive she was well known in the rariefied art world. But there remained folks who viewed her as a stubborn wrinkle in the smooth fabric of the kingdom of Marionville, their northern Michigan town.

Well, if a patchwork of pieces could be called smooth fabric… Marionville did not attract a perfectly harmless or simplistic population–even murder had happened decades ago, and there were scandalous occurences of this and that. But it tried to be a better community, worked at setting its sights higher each year. The more generous view was that Heaven was appreciated for her interest in its well being, and her big paintings and renowned glass chimes drew more toutists. So it was admitted that Walden Steele, her offspring, was a welcome distraction. And though he resembled his mother, they admitted that he must take more after his father, her ex,–who no one knew.

Second of all–after being Heaven’s secret son–he could not be missed if you tried your hardest to turn a blind eye. If you read magazines of the fashion type, you knew at first glance. He was a world-famous model and sometimes, more recently, actor. That walnut brown, thick hair, long enough to pull into a stubby ponytail; the wide grey eyes densely lashed (someone said, “Steel grey, right? Steele, Like his mother’s!” and every one nodded, laughing); the generous masculine mouth; the high cheekbones every one envied; his six feet, two inches of taut slimness. It aded to his aura being expressive when he moved and spoke; he exhibited a rare engagement with his own body plus a keen awareness of surroundings, even others.

Walden Steele was a man who knew his power as he traversed the wilds of life and had no need to stake a claim to his space; he already owned it. Much like his mother–who was, however, not as immediately forceful with a mellower presence. A sighting of Walden Steele shortly inspired the madness of first love in the youngest; daydreams of hopefulness in older ones and wistful sighs in the oldest. Most wanted to touch his sleeve, at least–and even throw their arms about him. Perhaps some men looked more than twice, too. Who wouldn’t, except the jealous ones? Of which there were a few.

But.

But: he was silent most of the time, even a bit aloof, and carried a slight, shifting air of melancholy if anyone cared to study him long enough to slip past outward beauty. Maybe it was because of his world class status, the ubiqiuity of his images. He’d cultivated boundaries, of course. He avoided looking back at people full in the face, like living life in real time and making eye contact was harder than living behind a camera. He covered his face with a repositioned hat brim, sunglasses, and even loose a neck scarf if there was a camera poised.

Something important had brought him to everyday Marionville. More than a visit to his mother’s. At least that’s what Charles “Camp” Davies thought, and he’d become a sort of expert in people watching over forty-odd years of running a bar at lakeside.

Walden came into the bar one late afternoon mid-week, and there were few pattons, just a couple aging alkies bent over a table in the corner, telling bad jokes, fake laughing.

“Afternoon,” he said, “whatdya have today?” Camp knew it was Walden–he was so clean, well dressed, very good looking– but decided to wait and see if the young man would introduce himself.

“A beer, any beer as long as its sweaty cold,” the young man answered and swivelled on his bar stool, taking in the emptiness of the scene. He bent over his phone, then put it face down as the beer slid his way. He ran his hand down its length and then wiped the moisture on his jeans leg and nodded at the bartender. Then he sipped it with no rush, eyes closed, turning on the stool as he did so, until he ended up facing the picture window that looked out on Lake Wenatchee.

Camp, glancing past Walden’s wide shoulders at the shimmering spring blue of water, busied himself with tasks. If a person didn’t want to talk you should respect their quietness, unless there was cause to worry or you knew for sure the customer was wanting more. This newcomer did not. He sipped and took in the sparkling lake, a glowing sapphire lit by brilliant sunshine, then swivelled back to glance at a mirror behind Camp,shake his head, and then watched Camp work efficiently. It seemed Walden might say something, so the bartender leaned back against a counter and waited a few.

“Good spot here, on the lake,” Walden noted, this time offering a friendlier look.

“Best there is, keeps my pockets full enough, too.”

“I always wanted to visit my mother here–Heaven Steele?–but never had enough time. Very nice place. I’m Walden.” He held out his hand.

Camp shook it firmly in response. “Name’s Camp Davies. Sure, we all know Heaven, good customer and friend. Welcome. Relax and enjoy.”

Walden smiled more easily, eyes lit up some as he sought the view once more. He wanted to be more alone, Camp felt that. so he kept on with his business.

A couple men sauntered in after work, pulled out chairs from a round wooded table, threw their caps down as their grimy hands smoothed back unruly hair. They were bone-tired after working in the forests, felling trees. When they caught sight of Walden, the red-haired one pointed at him, leaned over to whisper in his buddy’s ear. They both gawked a moment, the older shaking his head, letting go a guffaw. Walden had a good or bad effect, depending on who was looking. “Pretty boy” had been thossed at him plenty but as others said, Walden Steele laughed his way to the bank. (And he wasn’tgay, though if he was, it was his business and so what, others shrugged.)

Camp went to them. “Long day, right? Heating up out there. The usual, boys?”

Walden slipped out the door, the bartender-owner wanting to stop him and ask him if he wanted a burger on the house, a one time offer for Heaven’s son. But maybe men that put together didn’t like bar food; maybe they ate truffles and caviar. Still, Camp hoped he’d stop by again. There was something more substantial about the lad, despite the shiny outer wrappings. There was something unknown and he felt a protective impulse coming on. People. Bars weren’t all about drink; in fact, they were really about people. And the guy wasn’t much of a drinker–he’d left his bottle half-full.

***

After a week, the stares and comments settled a little, or perhaps they were more surreptitious, the admirers embarrassed by their own open adulation. But it was a fact that Walden Steele had appeared on countless worldwide billboards flaunting the latest fashion and his perfect face and body; he had been in three movies, if bit parts, and was a recurrent guest actor on a soap opera. And social media content was frequent if always somehow mysterious, as he tended to show up alone, with little c oomentary and lots of hsots of places he worked or vacationed. It was rumored his loing time partner was elsewhere, but who knew? Shots from around the globe appeared regularly in entertainment rags. He was a multimillionaire but lived more like a hermit–and who knew where– except for shoots and required appearances.

Which made him more alluring. A small glimpse of a beautiful presence made you hungry for more, they all agreed. It was hard not to wonder since he was right there in the flesh. In dull Marionville.

***

On the hill across the road from Heaven’s house, Jasper Dye caught wind of the gossip and thought it a bunch of hogwash. A man was a man, no matter what shape or color or held opinions. Everyone had the right to privacy. After all, Jasper was alone now and he’d also craved the peace that came with it, even before he’d had so much of it. Though some might say he was a loner even in a crowd. Except for Marv, his dog.

“My son is coming for a visit, Jasper,” Heaven had told him one day when they cleaned up plant debris from her back patio after a thunderstorm.

“That right? He travels all the time, still?”

“He does, but for now he isn’t.” She tossed a small pine branch over the tall cedar fence. “He’s taking a break.”

“Been awhile, yeah? I know you’ve visited him every year or more, wherever he might be.”

“Yes–but it’s been almost 2 years now. That last one was in Madrid. He models, remember–clothes and stuff for ads? He’s an actor of sorts. But he’s done with all that for now.”

Jasper knew that meant something, but she’d tell him if she wanted. The main thing was that Walden was coming to visit and she was glad of it. He’d never been to her home in Marionville.

“Well, I’m pleased for ya. Hey, we’ll need good clippers to get rid of some of this, or I can get my tools.” Though he didn’t really want to climb up the hill again. He needed a recharge, coffee and a treat first, and he knew she’d offer it–after the work was done. Maybe Walden could help her out some when he gotg used to being there. His aging body felt overused lately despite the fact that he’d sold his land and the small farm on it. He believed his tiredness might be spilling over into retirement, unfairly, but he managed.

“I’ve got it, just a minute.” She lwnet to the shed to get clippers but turned back to him, her differently colored eyes peering at him. He never tired of those eyes. “He’s not like…the people here, you know. But I hope you like him.”

Jasper frowned at her. “Why not? I like you, don’t I?”

She surprised him with a quick hug. Soon they quietly working in tandem again, the old farmer and a younger, sophisticated artist. An odd friendship. But it worked out okay.

When they’d met, Walden and Jasper were uneasy but they had a great BBQ and hung out on Heaven’s patio around the fire pit. And they soon got on well enough. Her son was a lad nearing his peak, with lots of worldy experience and too little of simple pleasures. He looked peaked and worn out. It seemed like he could sit there forever, awash in the warming glow of firelight, his striking features less pinched as evening grew softer and talk quieted. The visit would be good for him. Anyone who couldn’t feel better in this territory had serious blocks to happiness.

“I can’t get over how peaceful it is here. I’ve been lots of places but– I don’t know, all this…” He gestured all about. “How cozy but beautiful your home is, Mom, so like you…I waited far too long to come.”

heaven looked pleased but only smiled to herself.

He slumped into a relaxed state as he gazed at her attractive but modest house, at the fire crackling away, the majestictreesm, then at his mother again. The glass chimes she’d made and hung everywhere released bright music as a breeze swept trhough the irregular vivid shapes, and he sighed in relief. Heaven touched his hand and he grabbed it a long moment. Though her eyes closed, her lips were telling, beset with worry she tried to smile away, seizing the night’s goodness.

Jasper Dye hoped for the best for mother and son. But he guessed her son was famous in distant parts and Walden would have to get by gossip, false starts, the eyes of many women. He clearly needed time away frm his other life, tromping the woods, on a fishing boat, dozing by the fire.

As he turdged home, Jasper mused that he’d never had trouble with too many girls about. But he’d only wanted one and they’d been togther until she’d left this world for the next. He’d been lucky. Still, how fortunate Walden came to be with his family; his mother would help him get righted, along with Mother Nature. Of course, he’d be around as needed. Not much else to do these days.

***

It was late as Camp Davies cleaned the last surface, flicking his towel a last time against the counter, and then put away all the booze and glasses, ready to lock up. A moving shadow outside caught his eye. Someone walked past the picture window, casting a shadow across the yellow pool of light from a security lamp. Lots of random people and stray creatures came to the park at night, you never knew. He sure hoped no one had thoughts of topping the last one off in his bar. He was done and gone. It was Thursday, and Friday night would be hectic with a couple customers’ birthdays. But there came no knock or shout and he finished up.

As he pulled all doors shut and locked up out back, he rounded a corner and stood looking over the lake. The moon was big as a silver dollar pasted in the heavens –as his father had always said–but he thought it of it as magic, not cash in the sky. He’d always liked the night, perhaps because he didn’t get home until late as three in the morning. He liked how it trook the edges of things, and dimmed human noise so you could hear any living thing that rustled or squeaked or howled. Nature felt like a second nature to him; he’d been raised in the family business, at Mike and Mo Davies’ Campground, and that meant being at home outside, knowing nature’s ways.

He started toward his truck, backpack slung over his shoulder, then sat behind the wheel a few as he checked his cell phone for his wife’s nightly messages.

Along the lakefront there was little sound, as most were home or soon to be. A couple of night birds called out in opaque darkness, the plaintive whoo whoo whoot of the barn owl familiar as night fell. But one man made his tentative way to a public dock, the gorgeous moon illuminating enough to show him where to put his feet. He slowly wobbled to the end, its well-ged creakiness reverberating in silence, and he sat down. He put down the bottle of wine he’d been drinking from and leaned on flattened palms, head tilted back to upper depths of night.

Walden had held back discouragement and sorrow a long while. If he’d let his mother know too much, her worry would fast creep into everything. And she’d ask for information or she’d discern it too fast and he didn’t have it in him to tell her, no, he wouldn’t speak of it, not yet. That she’d have to accept him as he was, as always, tidy and bright on the outside, a deep well–or was it a a gaping hole?–on the inside. Of course she knew he was exhausted. He really was, after travelling ten or more months a year for fifteen years, after pushing himself, taking on acting jobs in hopes of another career. The fact was, he was stuffed full of the weight of constant hard work, a barrage of cities and hotels, the pressures of success and demands of a public who never had enough. He had to smile or gaze dispassionately, with antic delight or with sensual prowess; be charming, look immaculate and fabulous, to speak out and shut up as others commanded.

To forget what he needed and who he was.

He’d not asked to have this face, this manner. It was genetics, not really him, after all. Well, he was a fast learner, too. When it began to happen for him, he’d been appalled at first, but there was money and admiration…he was greedy and too young. His mother had warned him but by then he lived with his father. Who thought it a marvelous opportunity for his son, for himself. It all accelerated; in less than a year he was “It.”

Well, he’d had enough. Even before Mirabel left him in the middle of the night during their Icelandic getaway. He couldn’t stop her. She hired a private plane and a pilot. Just like that, three years erased from their intense days and nights. All he could do was stare into an immense and blameless sky and weep. And then he had another job in Berlin, so quick change artist that he was, he got back to it.

Not that he blamed Mirabel. She was riding her own flashy star. It’s just that she needed it, she loved it, while he no longer did. He’d hoped whe he saw how they fit together that they’d be forever–and why not? couldn’t he have that, too?–but it began to ground to a halt when he told her he was thinking of leaving the industry. Creating another life before he would not or could not move on, anymore.

Walden could smell the urgent earthiness of spring, of the water swaying just beyond and beneath him. He took off his shoes and dangled his feet in shockingly cold water. It was only May; it’d be July or August before it got warm, though he didn’t care. The water lapped around ankles and toes with rhythmic gentleness. The owl called to him and he wondered if it was close by and watching or hiding in tree branches. A more distant owl called back. All creatures had mates sooner or later but here he sat, alone. Pushing thirty-five, old by some standards in his world. He wanted more but what? He sought solace now.

“Mir-a-bel…” Her name tasted like smoke in his mouth, sweet and bitter, and the syllables floated like dandelion fluff over the water into the realm of darkness. Her name had always sounded like music to him, but now it seemed like an eerie song from long ago, dissonant and peculiar if beloved. His cheeks grew wet as he spoke her name over and over, sipping the wine, kicking his feet at the surface of the water. dreaming backwards in time and forward into the perplexing present.

He took a longer draught off the bottle, then it was empty. His head felt cottony, askew, and his body languid, even sleepy. Walden wasn’t a drinker if he could help it during all those years out there. He couldn’t afford to be if he wanted to look excellent every early morning call for modelling, for acting. That was one of his secrets–he stayed apart form the partying scenes as much as possible. No more required , the old rules dissipated with each drink. The wine pilfered from his mother’s cabinet–as if he was a kid! was that how he acted there when wasn’t he his own man a long time now?– as she slept. It had tasted just right for his mood. A hint of sweetness then went sour, but warming to belly and limbs.

He scanned the black water, eyes widening, pupils large as they strained for the undulating swath of moonlight. It trembled, shushed him. He was alone, blessedly alone. He could swim out there, go to the other side if it was daytime. But maybe he’d just float. He’d mastered that when he’d had lessons at six.

Walden leaned from the waist over the water and barely pulled back in time, contemplating. How cold was it, really? He’d noticed people on the lake most days but they’d been in boats, usually, he thought, fishing or enjoying their races and rides. He’d like to own a boat….

Camp Davies got off the phone with his wife–she worked the night shift at the hospital one town over–and stretched. Casting a glance around the area one last time after admiring the silver orb above, he saw something down by the dock. Coyote, bear, deer? No, not those. A figure, a person? He got out of his truck quietly then saw the person wobble back and forth on the dock. He broke into a dead run.

Walden tried to keep upright as he peered into water so like a black pit, yet inviting. In a haze of wine, it seemed a place of great comfort and ease; he could float all the way to Canada. Was that a song? How far was it from here, north or south? Oh, but no, a river took you places, a lake… it just held you.

He fell forward, but it felt like forever before he plunged into the expanse. It stung, and he found no bottom, only a cave of water, a mysterious tunnel of it, a journey to another side, unknown but beckoning. Why was he here? He held his gulped breath, and terror suddenly struck him as he tried to move upward, upward even as he was dragged down by his weight, his fear, diminshed oxygen seeping out. He pushed water out of his way with both arms again and again, lungs starting to burn.

Camp Davies ran the length of dock in a couple seconds, stripping off jacket, shirt, kicking off boots, then jumping in. The sharp razor of cold sliced at him, but he thought he knew who it was way before the man was submerged.

“Walden! Hold breath, come here boy!” he yelled as he dove twice, came back up. It might be too late and Camp fought against that possibility.

There he was. Flailing only three feet away, Camp powered his stocky body with all his resolve and might toward, yes, Walden, who sputtered and coughed and spewed water, tried to float his clothing-laden body over the surface. But Walden now longer felt cold, only numb, too tired. His legs and trunk fell under the water and his head….

“Gotcha!” Camp said and grabbed him around his chest, pulling, tugging at him until he managed to get him to the dock where he held on to it, breathing hard enugh for them both but– “Walden, you breathing?” he asked, fear snatching the volume of sound.

Before he could figure out how to get Walden onto shore and save himself, too– his breath felt too small in this freezing liquid, this dark and moony night–a big hand grabbed his shirt sleeve as a dog barked repeatedly.

“I gotcha!”

Jasper Dye and his half-lame dog, Marv, were at the edge of the dock. The older man lay down on the dock and pulled with every muscle until Camp was able to grasp him tighter. Jasper huffed, strained and yanked him around the length of the dock to shallower water by the lakeshore, then drag him up enough onto the bank that they were safe,, Marv sinking his teeth into Walden’s leather coat sleeve to help pull. Jasper zigzagged to his van for blankets and Camp turned Walden over and looked at him, pushed on his chest. The young man coughed more, was emitting rasping breaths, painful ones, but he was taking in gulps of night air. And shivering terribly. Camp wasn’t warm, himself, and slapped his hands and arms about himself, and then he realized what had happened, felt panic spiral and rise, then fall. Before long, Jasper’s blankets were about them both and the whine of sirens cut through the middle of the night.

Walden whispered, “We–we make it? Am I alive?”

Japser and Camp put their hands on his shoudlers and Jasper replied, “Yes, Walden, you’re with us, and maybe you can say what sent you over–but a fter you seeyour mother.”

Later, Camop asked Jasper why he was ouyt there.

“Oh you know, old men ramble when they can’t sleep. Marv likes to sniff around the lake, and we go see the world in a different way. We have hobo hearts, I guess…”

“You’re a kind of angel, Jasper, you, too, Marv.”

***

Everyone knew about it before morning, of course. The two men were checked and Camp was sent home with the advice that if he felt worse after a hour’s warming bath, hot tea and warm blankets to call 911. Walden had been taken to the hospital fifteen miles away for hypothermia and observation. Blood alcohol was too high for swimming in any temperature. Camp’s wife was at work there when the ambulance arrived, so was apprised of everything. She talked to her husband, then insisted on looking after the patient. He was questioned, tended to, finally deemed sane and soon recovered enough to leave. Out in a little over twenty four hours, Walden was eager to get back to his mother’s.

She drove while he sat utterly still.

“You might have talked to me, Walden. About things. I am always here. I’m on your side.”

“Yeah. I know, but some things are hard to put into words.” He looked at her with those eyes that everyone said would steal hearts and they had, hers first and last. “Like heartache. And even worse, disillusionment…”

“Okay. But you almost…”

She pulled to the side of the back road.

“No, Mom, I got really drunk for once. You know I have long avoided alcohol thugh I smoke weed, at times…but I was just acting foolish. I have been ignorant a long time. Or in denial about what I need. Me, the real me, whoever that may be,has little wisdom.” He felt, then saw her pain. “But it wasn’t deliberate.” And he believed that now. Last night, he wasn’t as clear in the Emergency room.

He leaned his head back, closed his eyes, sat listening to the rumble of the idling engine. He knew his mother was wating for more. Staring at him, her son, and trying to not cry, again. The car windows were open: perfume of wildflowers in a field of fecund earth, the drone of laboring bees and cross currents of birdsong all came at him like gifts of unexpected kindness.

“Good, then what do you need right now?” she asked in her warm, low voice, soft with weariness.

“This,”he said, pointing at the scene beyond, and then opened his hands to her. “You, Mom. Myself. Life at a slow pace, lived with greater care.” He laughed and added, “I’d like my surface to be mussed up, live like a regular guy in the woods–can’t I do that?–and my mind to get smarter. Healthier. Being on stage, being noticed mostly for appearance has been distracting, then a miserable thing. t’s just the rsurface of me, Mom, and I want to be done with all that.”

She chuckled, happy he had come to this conclusion, thugh how he could not be so attractive was unimaginable; his father’s genes had determined that part. “Easier said than done… but doable. First you’ll need a steaming mug of my home brewed herbal tea, something good to eat.”

And that was all that was shared between them, then. She understood the parts that were subterranean, in any case. He knew she could see through his walls, and so many others’. They drove off, her foot pressed hard to the pedal on the sunny country road.

It might even be possible he would draw again, his table set up in her studio, the spring and summer turning into autumn and winter. But at least they were granted this day, a new start. How astonishing that was. They rolled down all the windows, and let their free hands flap in the wind, their hair flying wild in the lemony light.



