It’s April so the flowers are talking to me
about a perfection of love, a medley of laughter.
They say that what feels empty is in fact brimming so
I walk under overripe clouds split by soft tearing;
radiance gilds each open and closed countenance.
Tulips swing and bob in breezes; daffodils have arrived and left.
Rows are tidy and proud, painterly with tonal harmony;
earthy scents arise, a potency of secrets and purity.
Country days explode from under winter’s heavy cape of rain;
every flower trumpets extreme beauty and I shield my eyes.
And then open my arms, breathe light in, let go grief.
Amid this paradise I imagine the vastness here for me,
though blooms gaze on those, too, who little care.
I bend to a cherry cup of tulip, taste its dew, recall a spring
we three strolled other acres ablaze, our words silky as threads
embroidering stories, each stitch freeing, tightening our family bond.
Even silences were resonant; we knew what we knew, it felt enough.
The tulips were a signal of more, better to come.
Who could know that such a wealth of happiness
cannot be demanded or hoarded, only known in moments with wings?
We had planned more visits, farther travels, easy
outpourings of words. A greater variety of flowers.
But if time has unraveled leaving two of us behind,
our sister heart will not wither. Though human-tender
it beats inside a whole and holy life as we stumble on,
or turn and depart; it braves it all, it will not stop.
One thought on “Friday’s Poem: Our Tulip Times”
I am pleased that this beauty eases grief