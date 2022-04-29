Friday’s Poem: Our Tulip Times

It’s April so the flowers are talking to me

about a perfection of love, a medley of laughter.

They say that what feels empty is in fact brimming so

I walk under overripe clouds split by soft tearing;

radiance gilds each open and closed countenance.

Tulips swing and bob in breezes; daffodils have arrived and left.

Rows are tidy and proud, painterly with tonal harmony;

earthy scents arise, a potency of secrets and purity.

Country days explode from under winter’s heavy cape of rain;

every flower trumpets extreme beauty and I shield my eyes.

And then open my arms, breathe light in, let go grief.

Amid this paradise I imagine the vastness here for me,

though blooms gaze on those, too, who little care.

I bend to a cherry cup of tulip, taste its dew, recall a spring

we three strolled other acres ablaze, our words silky as threads

embroidering stories, each stitch freeing, tightening our family bond.

Even silences were resonant; we knew what we knew, it felt enough.

The tulips were a signal of more, better to come.

Who could know that such a wealth of happiness

cannot be demanded or hoarded, only known in moments with wings?

We had planned more visits, farther travels, easy

outpourings of words. A greater variety of flowers.

But if time has unraveled leaving two of us behind,

our sister heart will not wither. Though human-tender

it beats inside a whole and holy life as we stumble on,

or turn and depart; it braves it all, it will not stop.