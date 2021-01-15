Friday’s Poem: At the Refuge

First this: brazen bolts of sound
as a multitude of geese strike the right
formation, alarm punctuating sky yet
harbored in a common beauty.
And the order of things alters
as the eagle rises to the hunt
so easy, magnificent.
One more joins, and I stay the urge
to salute or fall on my knees.
It is that tapestry of wild calls,
of bones within feathers like
an architecture of life, of power. Survival.
And then comes a rough-skinned salamander,
auburn and sleek atop dirt, beady eyed, prepared.
I will not touch it even with a careful boot toe.
This quietness: deception with a poisonous skin.
A pencil-thin, stripey garter snake lies
between moss and grass, then
slips lithe and invisible into harmony
beneath the ancient white oak.
And great branches snag me as my eyes move upward;
lifts my soul to its crown so I am held in its breath,
am granted one spell of peace.
The frogs along the path are country singers,
sonorous measures and starts and stops–
a comedy routine and telegraphed news.
Most of all, this great blue heron.
It stirs from riverbed before I hear it.
Leaps from water, soars with heartstopping wings
in a miracle of elegance and strength,
glides past voluminous clouds
to light that spills into the day.
I think of it: laying on its fine back,
moving beyond edges of this world without falling.
I cannot say more of why this brings me to tears.
But I am given this afternoon where
many beings show themselves and
the wetlands let me pass through, and
groves of oaks watch over, naked and stoic,
and sunlight kind as compassion rests on my skin…
the earth so generous with blessings,
may I not ever, ever forget it.