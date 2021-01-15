Friday’s Poem: At the Refuge

Photos by Cynthia Guenther Richardson

First this: brazen bolts of sound

as a multitude of geese strike the right

formation, alarm punctuating sky yet

harbored in a common beauty.

And the order of things alters

as the eagle rises to the hunt

so easy, magnificent.

One more joins, and I stay the urge

to salute or fall on my knees.

It is that tapestry of wild calls,

of bones within feathers like

an architecture of life, of power. Survival.

And then comes a rough-skinned salamander,

auburn and sleek atop dirt, beady eyed, prepared.

I will not touch it even with a careful boot toe.

This quietness: deception with a poisonous skin.

A pencil-thin, stripey garter snake lies

between moss and grass, then

slips lithe and invisible into harmony

beneath the ancient white oak.

And great branches snag me as my eyes move upward;

lifts my soul to its crown so I am held in its breath,

am granted one spell of peace.

The frogs along the path are country singers,

sonorous measures and starts and stops–

a comedy routine and telegraphed news.

Most of all, this great blue heron.

It stirs from riverbed before I hear it.

Leaps from water, soars with heartstopping wings

in a miracle of elegance and strength,

glides past voluminous clouds

to light that spills into the day.

I think of it: laying on its fine back,

moving beyond edges of this world without falling.

I cannot say more of why this brings me to tears.

But I am given this afternoon where

many beings show themselves and

the wetlands let me pass through, and

groves of oaks watch over, naked and stoic,

and sunlight kind as compassion rests on my skin…

the earth so generous with blessings,

may I not ever, ever forget it.