Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Offering

This morning a prescient light stirs,

and leads to a day of no retreat

where simple prayer opens shell of self

with masterful love, and all that

praises sky and dances water,

sweeps wind and deepens stone

speaks with reverence to willingness.

It feels like a falling into heaven,

remembering that what is hidden

yearns for careful revelation;

who is lost awaits a swift finding;

and all that is wounded seeks a healing.

Let us become stillness and motion

and breathe upon the spark of God,

fill with energy of uncommon power

to salvage and lift one another without

–for once!–any self-serving, hesitation

or regret. Embody the radiance, give it away.

Yes, Lord, let me be as the flower which

blooms in a burst of joy and leaves a blessing.