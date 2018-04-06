Friday’s Quick Pick/Photos with Poem: Spring Surrender

Spring will claim then take you.

It may seem to ease in, inch

by inch, clamor softly at your edges

like verdant chimes ruffled by a breeze.

But eyes open to a baptism of clear light,

nose to a phantasmagoria of scents,

hands to satin petals amid a flurry of tiny wings,

ears to a scherzo of birds, frogs, bees.

Admit it, there can be no illusion of control.

Without your consent, renewal waltzes the body,

slakes a deep thirst from chalice of sky so

you rest in the palm of earth, amid a bounty

of countless, stirring perfections

as the world still plots, hearts grieve,

dreams founder, long stray aches

bind up the night, and phantoms of need

cast furtive shadows across the dawn.

Human life will always bruise, bleed, require

stitching even as we labor to make it safer.

We tend to its frailties but we want for peace.

So let another spring just now take you into

its nucleus of wisdom, its molecular beauties.

Its unprejudiced, forgiving, unerring welcome —

what else does this without your unbelieving retreat?

Say yes, hallelujah and your own sweet amen.

