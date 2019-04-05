in free verse, Photos with poetry, poetry, Uncategorized 119 Words

Friday’s Passing Fancy: Spring River

By the spring river, there is hope.

No low-lying mongrels of hate

nor sting of yesterday’s tenderness unwanted,

not assorted misgivings carried like a barrel about to burst.

Here people know better. They reawaken, rebound.

Here are play and gumption,

reckless sharing of happiness,

the gathered blessings of sun:

a moment floating then layering another,

a small masterpiece.

We come to see and remember :

green ease worn loose as a scarf,

rocks to release to currents or secret into pockets,

and river’s flow, retreat, swirl, upwellings

this ancient call, a deep song, a lithe singer.

Forgiveness of winter’s roughness,

reversing our dour inward vision.

We bask and leap, we accept its gifts.

By the spring river, there is hope.

3 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy: Spring River

  2. I so enjoyed this ode to Spring River, Cynthia. So many lovely descriptions, but my two favorites are: “a moment floating then layering another, a small masterpiece”; and “greener ease worn loose as a scarf.” Thanks for this sweet and hopeful poem of spring.

