By the spring river, there is hope.
No low-lying mongrels of hate
nor sting of yesterday’s tenderness unwanted,
not assorted misgivings carried like a barrel about to burst.
Here people know better. They reawaken, rebound.
Here are play and gumption,
reckless sharing of happiness,
the gathered blessings of sun:
a moment floating then layering another,
a small masterpiece.
We come to see and remember :
green ease worn loose as a scarf,
rocks to release to currents or secret into pockets,
and river’s flow, retreat, swirl, upwellings
this ancient call, a deep song, a lithe singer.
Forgiveness of winter’s roughness,
reversing our dour inward vision.
We bask and leap, we accept its gifts.
By the spring river, there is hope.
3 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy: Spring River”
Lovely words and pics
I so enjoyed this ode to Spring River, Cynthia. So many lovely descriptions, but my two favorites are: “a moment floating then layering another, a small masterpiece”; and “greener ease worn loose as a scarf.” Thanks for this sweet and hopeful poem of spring.
So glad you stopped by,. Jet–and thank you for the specific comments–it means a lot that you took the time to notice.. ( It is the Willamette
River in OR.)