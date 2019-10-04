in free verse, Northwest poetry, Photos with poetry, poetry, Uncategorized 84 Words

Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Finding the Way

Leaves vermilion, bronze afloat now

take me over mountains and time

to undulating land beneath northern skies,

where colors burst like birds into blueness

and brightness limned vaporous grey:

that was a place, a time when every breath

was charged with a fury of wind on edge;

spirit made sanctuary in pine and birch,

and wanderlust, powered by desire,

carried my heart in search of stars

over lakes major and minor

to chart a strong course.

To live poems and songs.

And found you.

One thought on "Friday's Passing Fancy/Poem: Finding the Way

