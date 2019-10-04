Leaves vermilion, bronze afloat now
take me over mountains and time
to undulating land beneath northern skies,
where colors burst like birds into blueness
and brightness limned vaporous grey:
that was a place, a time when every breath
was charged with a fury of wind on edge;
spirit made sanctuary in pine and birch,
and wanderlust, powered by desire,
carried my heart in search of stars
over lakes major and minor
to chart a strong course.
To live poems and songs.
And found you.
One thought on “Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Finding the Way”
Lovely