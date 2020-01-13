in city living, Pacific Northwest living, photography, travel writing, Uncategorized 234 Words

Monday's Meander: Elliott Bay & Pike Place Market

What strikes me today in the groupings of recent Seattle “captures” is the long walk by the bay, our destination being the popular Pike Place Market. I will let the pictures speak for me as we enter the heart of the city on a chilly evening. Marc and I walked at least dozen blocks to and from the area, into dusky night, into the streets’ liveliness. It all buoyed me as cold wet wind stung our faces. I found myself thinking once more: happy to live three decades in the Pacific Northwest–winter rain and all. (Perks: majestic beauty, green growing things all year, and a vibrant independent spirit.)

Alexander Calder’s “Eagle”, an interpretation of the above real eagle….
Plenty of young people and tourists–and beer joints!
Our pick of restaurants that night was Tankard & Tun-excellent fresh halibut and salmon. There is another restaurant below us and other shops all around the street level entry/walkway. Picture below is looking down into second restaurant area.

On the way back to the hotel (after an expensive stop at Elliott Bay Book Company) I snapped a few more. A tree waiting for the closet once more; a South American fare eatery, as I love tapas; an interesting pub with a name I love, Lost Lake– a Michigan lake of my childhood.

Another lovely day “run and done”, high time to dry out and cozy up again.

One thought on "Monday's Meander: Elliott Bay & Pike Place Market

