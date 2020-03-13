This is one larger-made-smaller view we shared,
we were always all in and alright, pulled life to us closer.
It was pure essences we loved, seeking better,
that slim perfection resurrected from any ruin,
aches and vagaries of such living more a pittance paid.
Risk takers underneath calm skin
— those men, such work, this family–
the body and soul moved on, up, through
and if we left things unspoken, kindly so.
The giver gives to be more at home
so we gave, then navigated the mazes,
and always there was one more thing, what next?
so we laughed about it.
We cried with a language of song, not words.
It began to tally up, remnants amid
the new bits, stealthy, powerful,
familiar or confounding, each given
room as needed, little or much.
Sea swelled, flattened into a harbor of mirrors
transforming past and present
so air breathed entered us richer,
left us brighter, our talk languid and
sailing here and there.
Would that you might sit
with me again, sister, admire a view.
Think on this world together with
sorrow and wonder, lean in closer,
shake our heads, note the music
of many waters and winds.
But not now, not here,
for you have gone while part of me
waits to see you leaning forward,
your good being alight in the fantastical beyond
2 thoughts on “Friday's Passing Fancy/Poem: Safe Harbor (for Marinell)”
I was moved by this passionate poem, Cynthia, and your memories and love for Marinell. My favorite line was: “…so air breathed entered us richer, left us brighter, our talk languid and sailing here and there.” Lovely tribute.
I like the way you hold back the elegiac quality of this