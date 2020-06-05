Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Head for the Hills

That’s the way, take those wheels and flee

half-mad houses belonging to your families,

voices shredding air with impatience,

the brass gong of them reverberating in

your pliant minds, echoing far past night.

(I hear it, too, their picking and blaming

escaping restraint like dogs let loose

into deep shadow, tunneling through dark.

But your houses squeeze tight within walls

with nowhere for grownups to go but

advancement toward each other.

Forgetting they were peacemakers,

ones who soothed, savored the good.

Worry warps them some, remakes life,

and it offers less room for love.

Oh, dear children, I see, I know.)

So there you go now, grabbing bikes,

are gone lickety-split with a wave goodbye.

Don’t parents know their danger is like a

hungry rat, how you’ve shuddered, hidden?

You need them to transform back into

their good, everyday selves.

But not all is ruined, not now or tomorrow as

you peddle and sweat into the bosom of hills

where there are no differences just giant trees,

wild blooms bobbing, hills rippling calm

with grassy green, and sky that blue

and unbreakable, a shield against possible rain.

Your friends call out your name

and you answer with theirs–

all is safe, all is sound as now peels

out the golden ring of laughter again.