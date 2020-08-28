Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Rings of Life

That much can be said with a show
of rings is a matter of a (quite small) intrigue.
Rose gold: vows belonging to another woman,
rescued from a gutter, polished, made safe.
Circling flowers and geometry saluted in silver,
remembrance of happiness, gentleness against skin.
Lustrous pearls held to gold, tenacious, demur,
once a standard bearer for womanly ways.
Moonstone of the dreamer’s way, how it glows of
night’s illumination, an auspicious design.
And a silver band created by youthful hand,
never mislaid or forgotten; 55 years encircling
the finger devoid of a forever wedding ring.
They each nestle in a handcrafted jewelry box.
They will last longer if respected, kept close.
Unlike expectations, wishes or promises,
they own their places; I help keep them occupied.
These rings, you see, know my skin and its deeds,
and stories of sleight of hand, a topaz and turquoise heart.
The droughts of spirit followed by deepened wellsprings.
The love that’s been stretched over chasms like a bridge–
yet no hands were well met–here they are,
good reminders, a glimpse of what has been, or not.
That much can be said by a show of rings-
if only fractions–
an adornment of metals that hold
history. A few minor and major matters,
a circuitous path ’round the years.