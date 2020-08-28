Friday’s Passing Fancy/Poem: Rings of Life

That much can be said with a show

of rings is a matter of a (quite small) intrigue.

Rose gold: vows belonging to another woman,

rescued from a gutter, polished, made safe.

Circling flowers and geometry saluted in silver,

remembrance of happiness, gentleness against skin.

Lustrous pearls held to gold, tenacious, demur,

once a standard bearer for womanly ways.

Moonstone of the dreamer’s way, how it glows of

night’s illumination, an auspicious design.

And a silver band created by youthful hand,

never mislaid or forgotten; 55 years encircling

the finger devoid of a forever wedding ring.

They each nestle in a handcrafted jewelry box.

They will last longer if respected, kept close.

Unlike expectations, wishes or promises,

they own their places; I help keep them occupied.

These rings, you see, know my skin and its deeds,

and stories of sleight of hand, a topaz and turquoise heart.

The droughts of spirit followed by deepened wellsprings.

The love that’s been stretched over chasms like a bridge–

yet no hands were well met–here they are,

good reminders, a glimpse of what has been, or not.

That much can be said by a show of rings-

if only fractions–

an adornment of metals that hold

history. A few minor and major matters,

a circuitous path ’round the years.