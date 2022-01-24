Monday’s Meanders: Hobbling About in the Neighborhood

This is a more everyday sort of post due to issues with my computer–but my forays into the woods are frequent, so I am sharing two most recent ones. The mountains above, in the background, are part of the Cascade Range. We see them in breaks between trees around our place on clear days and nights.

With no appreciable rain for three days, I took a risk and ventured out over the week-end. I had fully rested a chronically problematic knee for five days, but still am being careful. It all went fairly well. Saturday we went to a state park close to our city. Today I completed an hour’s walk up and down my neighborhood’s hilly wooded paths, albeit slowly– for me. We’ll start backwards, from today, then move on to the state park.

On Saturday, we ventured out to Mary S. Young State Park. It has more deciduous trees–such as oak, maple, alder–than is usual in our bigger forests, and less coniferous. So there is an open feeling to it that can feel disconcerting at first though lovely despite bare branches making trees seem more scrappy and thinned out. Ivy, though pretty in a way, runs amuck everywhere in the Pacific NW; there was evidence that foresters and volunteers had been at work thinning some of it out. Moss, a favorite of mine, is so transformative of trees and rocks and I stop often to admire what it is up to.

The brilliant sky took my eyes upward; the air was crispy clear, mamking my cheeks feel cold and good. It was good to be out, at last. We passed other smiling people on the trails. The sense of relief and pleasure was plapable, and the cavorting dogs at the off-leash dog park seemed to feel it, too. (The following photos are only a few due to iCloud glitches.)

Marc is taking off with a rummaged stick, something he always must find.

Time to rest the knee a bit, then off again. Can you tell I am happy and at peace here?

Some beaver ponds–did not see one this time.

Happy dogs greeting each other and playing, their owners also socializing. We sometimes miss a dog in our lives! We’ll be back soon since we have found a number of flatter trails on the 128 acres to traverse until my knee is quite strong again. Then it’s back to more hills and moutain slopes.