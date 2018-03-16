in Northwest poetry, photography, Photos with poetry, Uncategorized 47 Words

Friday’s Passing Fancy: Along the Columbia River

Legendary king of rivers moving to entwine with the great salt sea,
generous, brawny, demanding, enigmatic, indefatigable, crackling,
monstrous, mystical, ancient, unpredictable, transformative, spellbinding
anadromous miracle, water to water, life to life, power to power

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 452
All photos © 2018 Cynthia Guenther Richardson

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 485

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 461

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 457

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 469

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 476

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 478

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 518

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 479

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 482

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 512

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 522

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 472

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 465

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 474

Cannon Beach to Astoria 3-18 490

2 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy: Along the Columbia River

    1. Oh, such a nice thing to hear from you, fine photographer that you are! Thanks much. I took more shots of different angles and areas. I am drawn to unexpected textures, colors and design–various juxtapositions–as in human life.

