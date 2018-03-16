Legendary king of rivers moving to entwine with the great salt sea,
generous, brawny, demanding, enigmatic, indefatigable, crackling,
monstrous, mystical, ancient, unpredictable, transformative, spellbinding
anadromous miracle, water to water, life to life, power to power
2 thoughts on “Friday’s Passing Fancy: Along the Columbia River”
You have such a good eye. I really like the abstract wall
Oh, such a nice thing to hear from you, fine photographer that you are! Thanks much. I took more shots of different angles and areas. I am drawn to unexpected textures, colors and design–various juxtapositions–as in human life.